If it’s May, it must be Grant Mathews time.
The Tulane redshirt junior and Country Day product is not quite as white hot entering the American Athletic Conference baseball tournament as he was a year ago, but he is pretty close, giving the Green Wave another reason to believe it can hit its way to a championship in Clearwater, Florida.
Last season, Mathews went 20 of 37 from the start of May to the end of the regular season, raising his batting average to .367 from 245 with seven consecutive multi-hit games while becoming a permanent fixture in the lineup.
This time, Matthews has gone 18 for 46 (.391) since the end of April, getting at least one hit in all 11 games with a team-high 14 RBIs. Usually batting behind AAC Player of the Year Kody Hoese (.388 average) and second-team All-AAC selection Hudson Haskin (.371), he gives opponents a third consecutive headache as they try to hold down the highest scoring team in the league.
“I feel very comfortable at the plate,” he said. “I’ve found my approach and solidified it.”
That matter-of-fact answer undersells his aptitude. His accomplishments have far exceeded what coach Travis Jewett anticipated when Mathews walked into his office soon after he was hired in 2017 and talked his way on to the team.
Mathews, whose dad, Tommy Mathews, was an All-Metro Conference first baseman for the Wave in 1983 and 1984, got cut by Jewett’s predecessor, David Pierce. Jewett gave him a second chance, but with low expectations that appeared to be accurate when he played in only two games with two at-bats for a veteran team in 2017.
“I didn’t know him from a hole in the wall and he didn’t know me, but I was like, what the heck, come on out,” Jewett said. “Then he wouldn’t go away. His (mindset) was you might not want me here now, but I’m going to be a good player and you’re going to have to put up with me, and while you’re putting up with me, I’m going to train well and do some things that hopefully will get me in the lineup.”
After his torrid finish last year, he has started all but one game this season. When the Wave faces a right-handed pitcher, the left-handed Mathews plays in left field while fellow lefty David Bedgood becomes the DH. Against southpaws, Mathews moves to DH to accommodate Luke Glancy in left.
Jewett cannot afford to leave Mathews' bat on the bench.
“It’s big,” Jewett said. “It’s awesome. He’s a 330-plus hitter (.324 this year, .347 last year) with a bunch of RBIs (his 54 trail only Hoese’s 60) and some home runs (tied for second with 10). He can hit a ball with two strikes. He just kind of hits.”
Mathews has another year of college eligibility left, but he hopes to be drafted in June. The issue for Major League teams will not be his hitting, but his fielding.
His most natural position is first base, the same as his dad’s, but Trevor Jensen has locked down that spot the past two years. Outfield is a bit of an adventure.
Although Mathews has not committed an error before or since his two miscues in a game at UNO prompted Jewett to bench him in between innings, Tulane is better defensively when he plays DH. His range is limited.
“I’m hopeful for him,” Jewett said. “He wants to sign, but if we get him back next year it will be great.”
If he does not return, Mathews’s final game at Turchin Stadium was memorable. He homered in the first inning against Connecticut on Saturday and ripped a pair of line-drive singles right up the middle, capping a 7-for-14 weekend.
With Hoese in his first slump of the year, the Wave still blasted four home runs and scored eight times, almost right at its league-best 7.9 average.
“It’s crazy up and down our lineup,” Hoese said. “There’s no guy that you’re like, all right, here’s a for-sure out. Everyone has the opportunity to hit a home run, get an RBI or get on base.”
If they keep swinging like that, Mathews likes their chances in Clearwater even though they had lost 13 of 18 games before winning Saturday.
“We just need to stay consistent in everything we do,” he said. “When we play consistent, we win. The last few weeks have been a little tough, but we believe in ourselves. We could win it all for sure.”
Lagniappe
Tulane, the No. 3 seed, opens against No. 6 Central Florida in the last of four games Tuesday. If the Wave wins, it will play Thursday night against the winner of No. 2 Cincinnati versus No. 7 Memphis. If it loses, it will play Wednesday night in an elimination game against the Cincinnati-Memphis loser. … Surging UCF has won 11 of its last 14.