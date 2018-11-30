Although the Tulane men’s basketball team lost it third in a row Wednesday, freshman Kevin Zhang regained the form he exhibited in a sensational debut against Florida State.
Southeastern Louisiana is still waiting for gimpy senior guard Marlain Veal, who is trying to play through a ruptured meniscus, to reach the level he has sustained throughout an incredible career.
When the two schools meet Saturday at Devlin Fieldhouse, Zhang and Veal should dictate what happens.
Tulane (2-4) is seeking its first win since beating South Dakota State in the opener of the Gulf Coast Showcase on Nov. 19.
Southeastern (3-4) is looking for its first victory outside of Hammond after dropping its first four road contests by double digits, including a 69-59 defeat at Mississippi Valley State on Nov. 20.
Zhang, a native of China who turned down a scholarship offer from UCLA to play for the Green Wave, scored 23 points on 9-of-17 shooting in Wednesday’s 80-76 loss to Georgia State. It was a sharp contrast to his rocky performance in Estero, Florida, when he scored four over three days and three games while shooting 2 of 12.
Coach Mike Dunleavy could not keep him on the floor, limiting him to a high of 12 minutes.
Back at home against Georgia State, he hit a pair of 3-pointers before the first media timeout and played 32 minutes. He was not quite as dazzling as his in eye-season-opening 24-point outburst against then-17th-ranked FSU, but his exhibited plenty of confidence.
“He had a hell of a game,” said sophomore guard Caleb Daniels, who averages a team-best 15.3 points. “He was very aggressive, flashing at the high post, making nice plays, making nice reads and making his shots.”
With point guard Ray Ona Embo sidelined by patellar tendinitis, Tulane needs Zhang’s firepower.
“In Florida he was just rushing it,” Dunleavy said. “He let the game come to him (against Georgia State) and maybe it was just about being back at home, having the comfort zone of your home arena.”
Veal, a 5-foot-9 Helen Cox product who was a first-team All-Southland Conference selection as a junior, has been uncomfortable on his bum knee. He tore the meniscus in a preseason scrimmage against Louisiana-Monroe and could end up redshirting --NCAA rules allow him to play nine games before deciding—elect for minor surgery that would force him to miss about three weeks or play through the pain with the help of cortisone shots.
He was a miserable 9 of 39 from the floor and 4 of 18 from 3-point range through four games. While he emerged from that dry spell to score 63 in the last three, he is averaging one fewer assist (5-0) and one more turnover (4.4) than a year ago.
“He’s not as quick and he’s really just shooting off one leg,” coach Jay Ladner said. “This week they gave him his first cortisone shot. He practiced today and really moved well. They are going to make a decision next week. I’d say at this point it’s about 50-50 (the chance of redshirting him).”
Veal’s shooting woes have proven contagious. The Lions are hitting only 25.9 percent from behind the arc and 40.1 percent as a team, with Tulane transfer guard Von Julien averaging 2.9 points in 31.6 minutes.
Veal excelled in his two previous outings against Tulane, scoring 26 points on 11-of-21 shooting in an 89-66 loss last year and 28 points on 8-of-16 shooting in a 93-76 defeat as a sophomore.
“Because he’s struggled so bad with his knee, I brought up just going ahead and getting the surgery done,” Ladner said. “He didn’t want to hear anything about that because he wanted to play Tulane.”