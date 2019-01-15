Tulane's Kayla Manuirirangi said she has embraced being switched from starting point guard last season to shooting guard this season.
The change was made to put sophomore Kaila Anthony, a quicker player who is much improved, at the point and to take advantage of Manuirirangi's prowess as a 3-point shooter.
“I'm playing more relaxed, not so much pressure,” said Manuirirangi, a junior from New Zealand. “I definitely enjoyed playing point guard; there's a lot more responsibility. As the point guard, I wanted to pass the ball all the time.
“But this is changing my mentality to whatever the team needs from me right now, and that's scoring. Scoring from the perimeter is my strength.”
Small forward Sierra Cheatham (32 of 82 on 3s, 39.0 percent) and Manuirirangi (30 of 81, 37.0) give Tulane a strong one-two punch from behind the arc. They figure to play a prominent role when the Green Wave (13-3, 3-0) play host to perennial power No. 2 UConn (14-1, 3-0) in an American Athletic Conference game Wednesday at Fogleman Arena.
“(Manuirirangi) is one of the best shooters in the country when she's got her feet underneath her,” Tulane coach Lisa Stockton said. “(Shooting) is one thing I've encouraged her to do. For this team, when we've got that inside and outside game going, I think that 3 (-point shot) is very important to us. And she and Sierra bring that.”
The Huskies are have never lost an AAC regular-season game (73-0).
Tulane is seeking its seventh consecutive win, which it last accomplished in 2016. To have a chance vs. Connecticut, it'll have to be all hands on deck for the Wave. Auriemma has taken note of Tulane's depth this season.
“Their offense has changed a lot in terms of what the focus is,” Auriemma said. “They're more diverse. They counted so much on Kolby Morgan last year.
“Defensively, they've always been good. This year, their offense is a little more difficult to figure out where the shots are going to come from.”
Auriemma noted forward Krystal Freeman (12.9 points per game, 15.0 in conference), who “hardly played last year,” is the Wave's leading scorer and the key weapon for the Wave with her play around the basket. That's where Manuirrirangi, Cheatham and Tulane's host of diverse scorers come into play.
“The nice thing for us is we're getting great contributions from different people,” Stockton said. “I think that's one thing that makes us a little better, that we've got some slashers and some shooters and some veterans in the paint. So, it's given us some variety that we haven't had.”
The Huskies are fourth in the nation in margin of victory (27.6) and lead the AAC (27.0 ppg). Tulane is third at (12.7).
However, one that sticks out is 3-point field goal defense. Tulane is second in conference play (18.7 percent) but first in the AAC in overall games (24.4). UConn is second (26.6) in overall games but seventh (30.4) in conference play after three games. Offensively, Tulane leads the AAC in 3-point shooting at 35.7 percent in conference play and is second (37.8) to the Huskies (38.1) for all games.
Manuirirangi is coming off scoring 17 points on 6-of-11 shooting, including 5-of-10 on 3-point attempts, in a victory Saturday at SMU.
“We stuck to our scouting report, and with the kind of defense SMU has, we had a lot of looks on the perimeter,” Manuirirangi said. “We threw a couple of (cross-court) passes, and I just had to relocate and look for my shots. And, (point guard Kaila Anthony) also hit me in transition.
“I think hitting the 3-pointer will be huge in this game. It will require them to come out of the lane, and that opens up the inside a little bit. But they're a long team, so open shots are not going to be open long.”
Perennially the best team in the country under Auriemma, Connecticut does not seem to be the unbeatable monster it was when it won four consecutive national championships from 2013-16 with the triumverate of four-time Finals MVP Breanna Stewart, as well as forward Morgan Tuck and point guard Moriah Jefferson.
However, Stockton noted the Huskies' record against one of the most-difficult schedules in the nation. UConn just has a different cast of younger players, she said. Manuirirangi said the Wave, with its depth, defense and unselfishness, received a message from their coach.
“Coach told us to play with courage, to play like we're wanting to win the game,” she said. “We're not trying to be intimidated and just compete with UConn.”