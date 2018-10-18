Any thought Tulane might avoid playing up the revenge angle before it faced SMU on Saturday ended with one statement from the football team’s official twitter account Monday afternoon.
“This week, we’ve got a chip on our shoulder,” the tweet read above a video showing Jonathan Banks’ dash for the end zone from three different angles on the final play of the Green Wave’s gut-wrenching 41-38 2017 season-ending loss to the Mustangs.
Nothing will erase the memory of the referees’ decision to mark Banks an inch short of the goal line as the final seconds ticked off the clock in a game Tulane had to win to get bowl eligible. CBSSports Network color commentator Corey Chavous was sure the replay official would overrule the on-field decision and send the Green Wave bowling, but he let the call stand, leaving the Wave coaches and players prostrate.
Saturday is a chance to take out all of their frustration for what happened and make the first step toward landing in a bowl game this season.
The winner will improve to 3-4 overall and 2-1 in the American Athletic Conference, remaining in the thick of the West division race despite a disappointing first half of the season. The loser will fall to 2-5 and 1-2, coming awfully close to wait-‘til-next-year territory.
“We need this win bad, and everybody on this team wants it,” junior linebacker Lawrence Graham said. “We are going to fight for it. This (SMU) was the team that made it not possible for us to get that bowl game last year. We want this win to get revenge, and we also need this win to elevate (us) to the next level.”
Graham is not alone. The Wave had an extra pep in its step during practice this week not just because it was coming off an open date.
"We've had this on our minds all season," said wide receiver Darnell Mooney, whose career-best 168 yards and two touchdowns on six catches went for naught in November in Dallas. "We're going to go out there and play our game. We don't want the same result to happen. We've had it on our mind since last year. We're going to get this one back."
In one sense, coach Willie Fritz’s message early in the week that this was 2018 Tulane versus 2018 SMU — he added that he had not even talked about the 2017 result — fell on deaf ears.
In another sense, he had no reason to bring it up. The memory of the heartbreak is fresh enough that no one needed reminding.
“Of course, there's been talk the whole offseason even during conditioning, making sure you finish through the lines and things like that,” senior safety Roderic Teamer said. “You don't know when that one inch can cost you, so we've been looking forward to this game. Obviously it's a lot more buildup with the bye week coming before it, so guys are really excited and ready to play.”
They are not worried about being pumped up too much.
"The crowd's going to be out there, and it's going to be a great game with most likely great weather,” linebacker Marvin Moody said. “We are going to get overhyped for it. We’ve been having this on our mind since last season. We really are coming out there with a chip on our shoulder. It's a must win right here for us."
In contrast to last year, Tulane might have to rely on its defense while waiting for either Banks or Justin McMillan to settle in after spotty play at quarterback during the first six games. SMU gained 478 yards and picked up 24 first downs in the 2017 score-fest, but the Mustangs lost top notch receivers Trey Quinn (114 catches, 1,236 yards, 13 touchdowns) and Courtland Sutton (68 catches, 1,085 yards, 12 TDs) as well as coach Chad Morris (Arkansas) and his entire staff.
New coach Sonny Dykes, who was at Louisiana Tech from 2010 to 2012, has vacillated between holdover quarterback Ben Hicks, a better passer, and freshman William Brown, whose run-first style fits offensive coordinator Rhett Lashlee’s Auburn background.
Tulane followed a breakout seven-sack performance against Memphis with eight tackles for loss against Cincinnati.
“We’re doing a much better job up front,” Fritz said. “We’re more aggressive and getting more minus plays. Last year we did not have many sacks (14, compared to 15 through six games this season). We’ve got some good kids up there and we have some decent depth, too.”
Hicks is 63 of 116 for 706 yards with six touchdowns and two interceptions. Brown is 53 of 85 for 625 yards with seven scores and one interception, adding 99 yards rushing.
“We have to capitalize on both,” Graham said. “We have to hit the veteran and get him out of his game, and we have to capitalize on the bad mistakes of the freshman.”
Tulane held Wake Forest and Nicholls State to 17 points in regulation at home and led Memphis 40-14 in the fourth quarter before giving up 10 points in garbage time. SMU has not scored more than 13 in the first three quarters in tough road assignments at North Texas, Michigan and Central Florida.
The Wave is favored by a touchdown to avenge one of the most painful defeats in school history.
“We feel like we can play with any offense,” Teamer said. “It’s plays here or there we could have changed and made the outcome different for our team. We can still accomplish all the goals that we set for ourselves at the beginning of the season. We just have to finish strong in the second half of the season, and we're excited to do it.”