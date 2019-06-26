When former Tulane tennis star Dominik Koepfer took the biggest title of his professional career last week, the fringe benefit proved even more substantial than the championship--automatic entry into the main draw of Wimbledon.
Koepfer, the No-1-ranked college player for four months of his senior year with the Green Wave in 2016, will play his opening match in the world’s most prestigious tennis tournament on Monday or Tuesday. He earned that right by winning six matches at a grass-court event in Ilkley, England.
“It’s obviously a game-changer,” he said. “It was perfect timing to win a first title (at the Challenger level, one step below the top tier of tennis). For two days my phone was ringing. People are asking for (Wimbledon) tickets and all that stuff, but I guess that’s a good problem to have.”
Koepfer is not the only ex-Wave player to participate in the Wimbledon singles draw—Tulane athletics Hall of Fame member Ham Richardson, for one, reached the semifinals in 1956—but it has been a very long time. The monetary ramifications alone are huge in a sport where anyone ranked outside the top 100 struggles to make a good living.
Even if Koepfer loses his opening match at Wimbledon, he will earn $57,136, nearly triple his previous biggest paycheck. Couple that amount with the close to $21,000 he won as the champion of Ilkley, and he can breathe much easier.
His total winnings for 2019 until Ilkley were about $54,000, barely enough to cover travel and coaching expenses in a globe-trotting sport that has taken him from Australia to the United States to Mexico to Europe in the first half of 2019 as he tries to crack the top 100 in the rankings.
He is up to a career-best 132 entering Wimbledon.
“Getting inside the top 100 is the main goal for the rest of the year,” he said. “It’s definitely possible. I would say up to 50 in the world, the guys are pretty close. It’s just little things here and there that make a difference.”
His final match at Ilkley is the perfect example. Facing Austrian Dennis Novak, who reached the third round of Wimbledon last year, he took the last three points of a tiebreak to win 3-6, 6-3, 7-6 (5) after facing a match point earlier in the third set.
If he had lost, he would have been forced to turn around Monday and play the qualifying draw for Wimbledon, needing three victories in four days to reach the tournament. He came within a game of doing it last year, but the qualifying tournament always is a crap shoot.
He knew the stakes when he took the court against Novak, learning after his semifinal victory at Ilkley that the tournament winner would receive a wild card into Wimbledon.
“In the tiebreak we both barely could make returns because we were both pretty nervous,” he said. “I somehow pulled it out.”
It was the breakthrough he needed. Until recently, the pro tour was a slog for Koepfer, a left-handed German native who moved to Tampa, Florida after graduating from Tulane. Like all college players who turn professional, he went from winning almost all of his matches to losing every week.
After going 32-5 as a senior at Tulane and finishing with the second-most career victories in school history (102) as a two-time All-America, he did not win back-to-back main-draw matches at a Challenger event until his 10th try. He played his first final in February of 2018, losing 7-5 in a third-set tiebreak, and did not reach another until Ilkley.
He has won one match at a main-level tour event, beating American Tennys Sandgren in the first round of Winston-Salem (North Carolina) last August.
Opportunity No. 2, with a potential payday of $91,417 in his first grand-slam match, comes next week.
“The first year-and-a-half was horrible (as a professional) was horrible,” he said. “It definitely took some time. Every guy can hit the ball pretty much the same. if you don’t bring 100 percent mentally, there’s pretty much no chance you are going to win that day.”