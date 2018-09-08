Tulane improved to 17-0 all-time against FCS opponents and 7-0 against the Southland Conference, with four victories against Southeastern Louisiana, one against Northwestern State, one against McNeese State and this one against Nicholls.
The 25-point margin of victory was Tulane’s largest against a Southland opponent. Its previous biggest was 15 against Southeastern.
ROUGH START
Nicholls State wide receiver Stefano Guarisco had a tough first quarter.
After beating a blown coverage on the first play of the Colonels’ second drive, he was 20 yards past any Tulane defender when he stumbled and fell, turning a likely touchdown into an incomplete pass. The Colonels failed to score, and Tulane responded with a touchdown drive.
On the ensuing kickoff, Guarisco inadvertently bumped into returner Gabe Fuselier and knocked him down at the Nicholls 25.
FIELD GOAL DEFENSE
Tulane has received some good fortune on field goals in its first two games.
After Wake Forest blew a 23-yard field goal in the opener, Nicholls State’s FCS All-America kicker Lorran Fonseca missed a pair in the first half.
Fonseca, who went 19 for 23 last season, came up short and left on a 46-yarder that would have given the Colonels a 3-0 lead. After hitting from 21 yards, he was wide left again on a 42-yard attempt.
Nicholls could have used the points. It had the ball for 19:13 in the first half and gained 264 yards but trailed 21-10 at the break.
BUSSEY BACK
Former Newman star running back Kendall Bussey, a redshirt junior playing his first college game in New Orleans after transferring to Nicholls from Texas A&M, ripped off a 12-yard run on his first carry.
Bussey, a one-time Tulane commitment, had an 18-yard effort later in the half. He was coming off a spectacular debut, when he rushed for 123 yards on 28 carries in Nicholls’ 26-23 overtime upset of Kansas.
OVERCOMING MISTAKES
A pair of face mask penalties by Tulane in a span of three plays gave Nicholls a first-and-goal at the 4 near the end of the first quarter, and the Green Wave still kept the Colonels out of the end zone.
Defensive lineman Robert Kennedy committed the first infraction and linebacker Marvin Moody was guilty of the second one, but the Wave stuffed Bussey for a 1-yard loss on second-and-goal from the 2 and stopped Fourcade for a yard loss on the next play, controlling the line of scrimmage.
The Colonels were held to 2 yards or fewer on five consecutive runs inside the 10 before Fourcade threw a 7-yard touchdown pass right before halftime.
LAGNIAPPE
Freshman running back Amare Jones made his Tulane debut and scored the Wave’s final touchdown in the fourth quarter, finishing with 18 yards on five carries. Fritz had expected to play him in the opener against Wake Forest but the right situation never arose. … Tulane’s Corey Dauphine and Darnell Mooney became the first runner/receiver combo to go over 100 yards in a game since Dontrell Hilliard and Sherman Badie did it in 2015 against Maine.