For the first time all season, the Tulane baseball team is slumping at the plate.
The sample size of nine games is too small, though, to make coach Travis Jewett panic entering a weekend series at Houston. He believes the evidence from the first 39, when Tulane was among the top five teams nationally in scoring, trumps the recent slide, when the Wave has scored three or fewer runs six times.
“The kids have put in data for a long enough period of time to make me think this is a little bit of a fluke,” he said. “No disrespect to the opponents, but it’s a cyclical thing. Round ball, round bat, sometimes it doesn’t go well, and right now it’s going a little slow.”
Tulane (28-19, 10-7) still ranks in a tie for 10th with 8.1 runs per game, and it will not be short-handed against Houston (29-18, 9-9) like it was in Tuesday night’s 5-3 loss to Nicholls State.
Jewett said he expected leadoff hitter Trevor Jensen (.335, 37 RBIs) to return to the lineup after sitting out for the first time with an unspecified injury. He also anticipates a better comfort level from freshman Hudson Haskin, who went 0 for 5 with virtually no good swings against Nicholls after being hit on the hand by a pitch two days earlier.
Haskin is hitting .469 in AAC play, leading the league by a wide margin. Tuesday was only the third time he failed to reach base in 39 starts.
“We watched some tape and he was kind of raising up to the ball all night,” Jewett said. “He wasn't really using his hands to hit it up. He was climbing up to it and pulling off. We took some time today on it. He'll be fine.”
Tulane has three of the AAC's top four hitters in conference games. Second baseman Jonathon Artigues is second to Haskin with a .415 average. National player-of-the-year candidate Kody Hoese is fourth at .397.
Where is Bates?
Sophomore Josh Bates traveled to Houston, but whether or not he pitches remains to be seen.
Bates, who sports the Wave’s lowest ERA (2.16) for anyone who has thrown at least five innings, has not pitched since April 20 at Memphis, when he plunked a batter and allowed a home run to the two hitters he faced.
“Just probably internal confidence, the ability to do what he does over and over again in a quality setting,” Jewett said in explanation for Bates’ lack of use. “He’s getting close.”
Bates allowed one hit and one unearned run in seven innings against Lamar in his first start. He followed with a five-inning shutout of Nicholls on the road.
Since then, he had thrown 4 ⅔ innings over five appearances, and the Memphis game was his only one against an AAC opponent.
He has walked 10 and hit seven batters in his last 9 ⅔ innings.
“Even in some of the successes, there was a lot of free traffic and then a pitch to get them out,” Jewett said. “He’s working hard with (pitching) coach (Daniel) Latham and hopefully before this thing is all over we can get a chance to see him again.”
Litmus tests
Although Tulane no longer is a realistic contender for an at-large berth to an NCAA regional, the series at Houston and next week at home against Connecticut will reveal plenty about the Wave’s progress.
Tulane, a distant second to East Carolina in the AAC, has not won a weekend series against a team in the top 100 of the RPI according to WarrenNolan.com, and it has not lost to an opponent outside the top 55. The Wave took one of three against No. 18 Ole Miss, was swept by No. 13 UC Santa Barbara, won one of three at No. 3 East Carolina and dropped two of three to No. 53 Central Florida.
Houston was No. 37 in the RPI according to WarranNolan.com as of Thursday, and UConn was 26th. They also ranked 2-3 in the AAC in ERA, respectively, behind East Carolina.
“With the competition we're facing, we're going to have to win some games on pitching and timely hitting,” Jewett said. “Those are going to be important.”
Lagniappe
Tulane will stick with its season-long rotation of Kaleb Roper (6-4, 4.54), Keagan Gillies (2-3. 7.57) and Chase Solesky (5-2, 5.66) against Houston's Lael Lockhart, Jr. (4-5, 3.03), Clay Aguilar (6-3, 2.96) and Ryan Randel (3-2, 4.88). … Hoese has gone without a homer for eight straight games but remains in second place nationally with 21, two behind JJ Bleday of Vanderbilt. … The weather is expected to be dicey in Houston, with an 80-percent chance of thunderstorms on Friday and a 100-percent chance on Saturday.