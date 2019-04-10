Keon Howard had no idea Tulane would recruit another experienced quarterback when he transferred from Southern Miss last August.
He also has no regrets about his decision even though Justin McMillan, who arrived from LSU as an eligible grad transfer about three weeks later, figures to exit spring practice as an overwhelming favorite to retain his job as starter.
“It was a big thing for the team at the time,” Howard said. “Right now we're both competing with each other and helping each other on and off the field. At the end of the day we're just trying to mold and shape each other to help this team out the best that we can.”
While McMillan led Tulane to five victories in its last six games a year ago, Howard, a part-time starter at Southern Miss in his freshman and sophomore seasons, bided his time on the scout-team offense. Ineligible to play in games under NCAA transfer rules, he refused to get frustrated.
“It was challenging, but at the same time it gave me a chance to actually step back, readjust and basically mature and be a student of the game,” he said. “On Saturdays my strategy was coming out and seeing different coverages from the sideline and understanding what made him go to that read and what made him throw the ball that way. It helped me see it from a clear view.”
He needed a new beginning after a turnover-plagued stint at Southern Miss, when he started three times as a freshman and six times as a sophomore.
No one questioned the potential of the athletic 6-foot-1, strong-armed quarterback from Laurel, Mississippi. Ball security was his bugaboo.
He lost a whopping four fumbles in his initial start as a freshman in 2016 against Old Dominion, including one on the first possession and another on his next snap as the Monarchs scored two quick touchdowns en route to a 51-35 victory. They recovered his third fumble in the end zone for another score.
A week later, he fumbled at the end of a 23-yard scramble and threw three interceptions in a 29-23 loss to North Texas.
The problems persisted in his sophomore year, when he lost a fumble in each of his first three starts, with his first and second ones spaced out a month because he was benched.
He finally went fumble-less in a double-overtime victory against Louisiana Tech, when he threw for 301 yards and rushed for 63. After a turnover-free performance in a 30-12 loss to UAB, he fumbled on a sack against Tennessee in early November and did not play the rest of the year.
In transferring to Tulane, he found a coach in Willie Fritz who stresses holding on to the ball as much as anyone in the business.
That's something I worked on every day in my year off—ball security, ball security, ball security,” Howard said. “And then coach Fritz does a great job emphasizing it everywhere, even the classroom, the weight room and the locker room. That keeps me energized. It takes a human being 600 reps to be able to make it a second-nature thought.”
Fritz has not noticed any issues there for Howard at Tulane. After a year without any regular reps, he struggled with his decision-making and accuracy at the beginning of spring drills but has improved significantly in the weeks leading up to Saturday’s spring game.
"He's doing a nice job," Fritz said. "He's a little rusty obviously because he hasn't played for a year, but he's got a lot of ability. His ceiling's very high and he's getting a little better every day. He has good velocity. He's also a big-time run threat. He's a big dude (215 pounds) and runs fast. When he gets behind his pads, he's not going down on an arm tackle.”
Howard has two years of eligibility left. Saturday will be his first public forum to make a case for playing time in season No. 1.
"I'm super pumped,” he said. “I'm just ready to go out there with my brothers. I've been with them a year now and it's a family. To be able to call shots as a quarterback and be under center taking live bullets, it's going to be fun.”