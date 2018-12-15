ORLANDO, Fa. — When Raymond Calais capped an impressive opening drive by racing untouched for a 38-yard touchdown on a counter play, UL-Lafayette appeared ready to roll in the Cure Bowl.
Tulane’s swarming defense rocked the Cajuns’ running game the rest of the way.
After giving up 59 yards rushing on that first possession, the Wave limited the Cajuns to a measly 25 from there, totally taking them out of their comfort zone in a 41-24 victory Saturday at Camping World Stadium.
This was nothing new for the Wave, which held Navy to a season low on the ground in its last game and finished second in the American Athletic Conference in rushing defense.
It was a unique experience for the Cajuns, who had rushed for more than 200 yards in four consecutive games and averaged 229.1 yards behind the three-headed backfield of Trey Ragas, Elijah Mitchell and Calais.
“I knew coming in stopping these backs was going to be a challenge for us, said Tulane senior linebacker Zach Harris, who had a team-high eight tackles. “I played against Ragas in high school, so I knew how physical he is. Just being able to stop him and stopping their run offense was a huge accomplishment for us.”
For Cajuns coach Billy Napier, the storyline did not go any farther than Tulane’s massive 337-84 advantage on the ground.
“We like to rush the ball,” he said. “That’s the strength of our team with our offensive line and three backs, but certainly today Tulane did a great job of slowing that strength down. They had an extra guy in the box, and we didn’t handle that maybe as well as we should have.”
Tulane held Ragas, who came in with 1,141 yards, to 40 on 10 carries, and 14 of them came on the opening snap.
The Wave kept Mitchell, who entered with nearly 1,000 yards, to 26 on six attempts with a long gain of 6.
Calais touched the ball only twice after his long touchdown run, picking up 3 yards.
“We take pride in that,” said senior safety Roderic Teamer, who added five tackles. “We did what we were supposed to do.”
The success against the running backs and Tulane’s 21-7 lead at the end of the first quarter allowed the pass rusher to tee off on the Cajuns’ quarterbacks. Having registered 35 sacks entering the game, the Wave added six more to that total.
Harris and fellow linebacker Lawrence Graham did the most damage there with two sacks apiece. Freshman defensive end Davon Wright and sophomore Cameron Sample each had one.
The Cajuns failed to pick up a first down on three consecutive series after their opening touchdown, with Ragas and Calais having to dodge tacklers in the backfield.
“We really didn’t make an adjustment after the first series,” Harris said. “It was just a busted play that popped. We knew we had a whole lot of football left, so we just had to move on.”
Basically, they became immovable.
The Cajuns’ only success for the last three quarters came on passes, with three completions of 25 yards or more leading to a pair of touchdowns. They also kicked a field goal on the last play of the first half after a 63-yard interception return, and Tulane coach Willie Fritz credited a good tackle from keeping them out of the end zone.
The difference is that one came from tight end Charles Jones, who ran down Bralen Trahan on his long return.
“That was really a four-point play,” Fritz said. “If he doesn’t make that tackle, they probably take that back for a touchdown.”