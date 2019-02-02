Coach Mike Dunleavy had to call a 30-second timeout less than two minutes into Tulane’s home game with Temple on Saturday.
The Green Wave trailed 9-0 and had not even attempted a shot, committing turnovers on its first three possessions.
The beat goes on for the Tulane men’s basketball team, which lost its 11th in a row, falling 75-67 in front of a crowd of 2,350.
Tulane (4-17, 0-9 American Athletic Conference) actually outscored Temple (16-6, 6-3) after the dismal start, but it still trailed wire to wire for the sixth time in nine league games.
The tone was set immediately. Temple’s Shizz Alston scored on a lay-up for the first basket, and Tulane’s Samir Sehic fumbled a pass at the other end.
Quinton Rose drained an open 3-pointer for a 5-0 lead, then stole the ball from Tulane’s Jordan Cornish and cruised in for another lay-up.
About 20 seconds later, Nate Pierre-Louis picked Cornish’s pocket, leading to another easy lay-up for the Owls.
Timeout, Tulane.
There was not much Dunleavy could say in those 30 seconds. The same stuff has been happening all year.
“Obviously we’d like to redo the first two minutes of the game,” he said. “We didn’t do a good job of handling their pressure.”
Two days after giving up 23 points off turnovers to East Carolina, the Wave handed 21 points to the Owls off of freebies in an otherwise even matchup.
Tulane never trailed by more than 13 or came closer than 6.
The Wave’s had a chance to cut the deficit to 63-60 just before the 3:00 mark of the second half, but Sehic was nowhere close with an off-balance 3-point attempt off a pick and roll with Cornish.
“If you don’t have a good rhythm shot, then don’t pull the trigger,” Dunleavy said. “It was more important to get a good shot and get a score than it was to take a quick 3.”
Senior guard Shizz Alston led Temple with 29 points — his most ever in a conference game — connecting on 14 of 15 free throws.
Sophomore Caleb Daniels put on a show for the Wave with team highs of 21 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists. The latter two totals were career bests.
Cornish endured a rough day, finishing with 11 points on 4 of 13 shooting and having zero rebounds or assists with four turnovers. His last miscue, stepping on the baseline as he drove in the final minute, sealed Tulane’s fate.
If this result felt familiar, it was. Since joining the AAC, Tulane is 0-5 at home against Temple, losing four times by 8 points and once by 7.
“If we continue to play hard for one another, then the chips are going to fall where they are going to fall,” Daniels said. “We have to control what we can control. We have to go back to the drawing board, see what we did wrong and just fix it.”