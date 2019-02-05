Tulane is down to two openings in its 2019 class heading into what should be a relatively quiet traditional signing day.

Jacquez Norman, a projected safety from Antioch (Tennessee) Cane Ridge High, tweeted his commitment Tuesday afternoon, joining University of Virginia graduate transfer offensive lineman Ben Knutson as additions this week to its 19-member December class.

The Green Wave also picked up touted Oklahoma State graduate transfer wide receiver Jalen McCleskey and Brown grad transfer center Christian Montano, both of whom enrolled for the spring semester.

Norman, a 6-foot, 190-pound two-star prospect who also had a scholarship offer from Southern Miss, took his official visit the weekend of Jan. 25. He rushed for 1,129 yards on 90 carries for Cane Ridge, which went 11-1 in Class 6A, but will move to defense full-time at Tulane, according to a team source. The website MaxPreps.com listed him with 26 tackles and an interception as a part-time defensive back.

Knutson (6-9, 310), who took an official visit last weekend, said Monday he would sign with the Green Wave when he graduates from Virginia as a third-year sophomore in May. He will have two seasons of eligibility left.

Born in Slidell, he lived there until his family moved to South Bend, Indiana, when he was 5. His sister graduated from Tulane in 2013.

“I’ve always kind of known what Tulane was about,” he said. “I knew what it was academically. They didn’t have to sell me on that at all. I talked to a few schools all over the country, but I’ve always been intrigued about coming back to New Orleans. That was one of the big draws for me.”

Tulane’s class might be done. The Wave could add a defensive lineman — 6-foot-4, 240-pound three-star prospect Dal’mont Gourdine of Charleston, South Carolina took an official visit the weekend of Jan. 25 — but don’t look for a quarterback, the lone vacant spot in a solid December group. There were not many options after top target Peyton Matocha of St. Thomas High in Houston canceled a planned visit and verbally committed to Miami in late January.

Still, the addition of Knutson will shore up a primary need. With tackle Noah Fisher departing along with guards John Leglue and Dominique Briggs, Tulane has significant holes to fill on the offensive line.

Knutson started two games at guard as a redshirt freshman in 2017 but played primarily on special teams in 2018. He is willing to playing guard or tackle at Tulane.

“I basically told them I’m open to doing both, and they can put me wherever they need me,” he said. “My role should be as flexible as possible.”

Despite his limited playing time last fall, Knutson expects to contribute immediately when he arrives in the summer. He played behind senior Jake Fieler and redshirt junior R.J. Proctor at Virginia, citing their experience as a major factor for his backup status.

If he lines up at guard at Tulane, he likely would compete with third-year sophomore Cameron Jackel, a Shaw alum, for a starting spot.

If he lines up at tackle, his primary competition would be seniors Keyshawn McLeod, who started nine games in 2018, and Tyler Johnson, who started three.

“I can definitely bring something in terms of run-blocking whether it is at tackle or guard,” Knutson said. “I want to fit into the culture of the offensive line room.”

Knutson said he meshed immediately with new Tulane offensive coordinator Will Hall and new offensive line coach Cody Kennedy, a former Georgia graduate assistant who arrived in January after former offensive line coach Alex Atkins left to become offensive coordinator at Charlotte.

Kennedy was Hall's offensive line coach at West Georgia in 2016.

The Wave is deep at the skill positions, with quarterback Justin McMillan, leading receiver Darnell Mooney and a host of running backs returning, including 1,000-yard rusher Darius Bradwell.

"Both coach Hall and coach Kennedy are going to bring some fresh ideas and really help invigorate the offense,” Knutson said. “I think the offense is going to have a great year next year. Coach Kennedy, with his experience working with the Georgia offensive line, one of the best in the country last year, he can bring a lot of experience, and then obviously they worked together in the past. That's important, too. There's cohesion between those two. They are on the same page.”