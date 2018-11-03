The negative historical indicators were numerous before Tulane faced South Florida on Saturday.
The Green Wave, coming off an ugly seven-point victory at Tulsa, had not won two in a row on the road since 2007 in nail-biters against SMU and Rice.
Since the start of 1991, the Wave had won only three times on the road against teams that finished with winning records, and South Florida (7-1 entering the game) already was guaranteed to finish above .500.
The Wave had lost 13 in a row in Florida dating to a 1977 victory against Miami.
But negative history means nothing when you play well.
Relying on a big-play defense and a dominant running game, Tulane trashed South Florida 41-15 as third-year coach Willie Fritz achieved the breakthrough, complete performance he has been seeking since he arrived.
The victory margin was Tulane’s largest on the road since a 49-10 win at UAB in 2011 and the third-largest this century, also ranking behind a 52-9 shellacking of UL-Monroe in 2002. Both of those teams finished 3-9.
The caliber of opponent Saturday was much different as Tulane (4-5, 3-2 American Athletic Conference) moved above .500 in league play after September for the first time since going 5-3 in Conference USA in 2013.
“We played really well in all three phases,” coach Willie Fritz said. “The special teams played really well. On offense, we just controlled the clock and were able to run the ball. That first drive, (the Bulls) got a field goal, and from that point on, the defense played lights-out.”
Special teams special
Many of the hidden moments that lead to a blowout occurred on special teams, where Fritz has made incremental improvements since inheriting an inept unit across the board in 2016.
Zach Block, who had produced 20 touchbacks on 34 kickoffs entering the game, sent his first attempt 3 yards into the end zone. The Bulls tried to run it out and were smacked down at their 17, setting the tone for a dominant first half.
Freshman Amare Jones fielded a punt in the second quarter and appeared to be hemmed in for no gain, but he put on some nifty footwork along the sideline to pick up an extra 10 yards that turned into 25 when South Florida drew a personal foul penalty that would have happened if he had gone out of bounds.
Tulane took over at the South Florida 42 and scored in three plays, going ahead 17-3.
When the Bulls scored a touchdown to cut their deficit to 34-15 in the fourth quarter, Roderic Teamer blocked the extra point to take away even that small bit of momentum.
Sharp turnaround
Since a potentially devastating home loss to SMU on Oct. 20 when it blew a 9-point fourth quarter lead, Tulane has come to life.
Instead of breaking apart when it fell to 2-5, the Wave came together.
“The guys have really bowed up since then,” Fritz said. “When we watch the tape on Monday, we’re going to have more plays where 11 guys are doing the right things. When you do that, you have a chance.”
Lagniappe
With a good read in the backfield, Corey Dauphine had his eighth run of 35 yards or more this season on the last play of the first quarter, racing 41 yards to the South Florida 13 to set up Tulane’s go-ahead touchdown. … South Florida, which was undefeated and ranked 21st in The Associated Press poll two weeks ago, has lost two in a row for the first time in three years.