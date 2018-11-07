When Tulane's women's basketball team had formal practices in October, Krystal Freeman's name emerged as the player who had made the biggest strides.
When the Green Wave tips off its season Thursday against Texas Southern, Freeman, a 6-foot sophomore forward from Pineville will be in the starting lineup.
“I just wanted to play,” she said. “If I did so well that I'd start, then I'd start. I guess something clicked. I got more comfortable compared to last season.”
Averaging 8.5 minutes per game last season, Freeman showed she was athletic and is a good enough shooter to have a promising future for the Wave in the tough American Athletic Conference. When the season ended, she dove into player development, including weight-training and ball-handling drills.
“I put in a lot of work on that,” said Freeman, who will be at power forward, opposite fellow sophomore small forward Sierra Cheatham. “They're also trying to work on me being in the guard position, so I'll be trying to play (small forward) as well as (power forward).”
As is the case with most freshmen, Freeman said coach Lisa Stockton told her she needed to get better on defense after her initial campaign ended.
“Just going through a college season helped,” Freeman said. “But I'm stronger and in better condition than I was last season, and my lateral movement is much better.
“The word was that my defense lacked, so that's what my focus has been – just to get better at my defense. Defense is first, then offense.”
However, the Wave will count on Freeman's scoring this seaosn, assistant coach Allen Frey said.
“We want her to put the ball on the floor a little more, and she's shown she's more comfortable doing that,” Frey said. “She could always catch and shoot it. She's got a beautiful shot.
“She got a very complete offensive package. She can play guard or post.”
With basically two point guards — Kayla Manuirirangi and Kaila Anderson — in the starting lineup, with Freeman and Cheatham at forward and with perhaps its deepest bench in years, the Wave will try to push the pace more. Frey said Freeman will be a big part of that.
“She can rebound and get the fast break started, and she can finish on the other end, either at the rim on by making a jump shot,” Frey said.
Freeman said this Tulane team will be fun to watch.
“We have a lot of different scorers in different areas,” she said. “We can run, we're bigger. So there will be a lot of stuff going on in the paint, too.
“As for me, I've always been able to shoot the elbow jumper, and I'm trying to expand it to where I can be consistent from the 3-point line. I think I can help in a lot of ways.”
Texas Southern, which competes in the Southwestern Athletic Conference, was 19-13 last season and lost in the first round of the WNIT. However, the Tigers lost most of their top players.
“We had a scrimmage Saturday (against Southeastern Louisiana) that didn't go too well,” Freeman said. “I think the coaches want to see how well we respond.”