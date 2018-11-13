After pounding Tulsa and South Florida for more than 300 rushing yards and passing for 372 against East Carolina during its three-game win streak, Tulane finally gets to face a defense that is really struggling.
No, seriously.
Never mind Houston’s reputation. Ranked 17th in the Associated Press poll just two weeks ago, the American Athletic Conference West co-leading Cougars (7-3, 4-2) have not stopped anyone since losing All-America defensive tackle Ed Oliver to a lingering knee problem. It's not just Oliver, too.
They are in a world of hurt as they limp into Thursday night’s showdown with the Green Wave (5-5, 4-2) at TDECU Stadium.
If Oliver misses his fourth consecutive game — coach Major Applewhite said he would not practice this week — Houston will be without its entire starting defensive line for the first half. Defensive end Jerard Carter, who started the first nine games, is out for the season. Payton Turner was ejected in the second half against Temple on Saturday for targeting and will not be eligible to play until the third quarter.
Pass-rushing specialist Isaiah Chambers, a reserve who still leads Houston linemen with 4½ sacks, exited for the season after week 5.
"I don't really look at it as mounting injuries in terms of how we win or lose,” Applewhite said. “We have enough talented players to go win.”
They have not proved it in the last two weeks. SMU gained 514 yards in a 45-31 upset that knocked the Cougars from the top 25. Temple then rushed for 312 yards and passed for another 225 while outlasting Houston 59-49 at TDECU Stadium. Owls running back Ryquell Armstead scored six times and said it was easy, pointing out he was untouched on at least three of his touchdowns.
SMU and Temple were no juggernauts until facing Houston. The Owls are 58th nationally in total offense, and the Mustang rank 80th.
The correlation to Oliver’s absence hardly is a coincidence.
“I'm not trying to be a smart aleck,” Applewhite said. “But when you lose a two-time All-American and national award winner, you usually don't get better.”
Houston is 106th out of 129 FBS teams in scoring defense (34.4 points per game), 116th in third-down defense (opponents are converting 44.6 percent) and 121st in total defense (489.3 yards).
Opportunities for Tulane should be there on the ground and in the air after the Wave struggled to run consistently in Saturday’s 24-18 win against East Carolina, but scored on three touchdown passes of more than 70 yards.
With the Pirates loading the box, Corey Dauphine managed only 47 yards on 17 carries, a dramatic drop-off from his 100-plus-yard performances the previous two games. Darius Bradwell’s average of 4.1 yards per carry was his lowest since the season opener against Wake Forest.
“I feel like each week we have the same mindset to go out and establish the run,” senior guard John Leglue said. “That’s what we’re looking forward to doing, but it was great what the receivers did for us last week. It was complementary football.”
Tulane’s most complete games have come against the best offenses it has faced in the AAC. The Wave won 40-24 at Yulman Stadium against Memphis, which is second in the league to Houston in scoring, and won 41-15 at South Florida, which is fourth in yards.
Houston leads the AAC in scoring and yards, so the Wave may need a similar total on Thursday.
“We’re gonna have to score points, there’s no question about it,” coach Willie Fritz said. “We’ve got to convert and get touchdowns and we’ll be aggressive with fourth-down decisions.”
The Wave must clean up the sloppiness that plagued it against East Carolina, too.
“That’s been our focus this week,” quarterback Justin McMillan said. “It was just simple throws and catches — bad throws, bad drops and small things, missing holes. With a short week, we are working a lot on our base plays and getting back to the grind.”
If they take advantage of the depleted Houston defense, they can ground out their fourth consecutive victory after a disappointing 2-5 start.
“We were one play away from (winning three of) the other games previously, so we're finally finishing and everybody has the same mindset to go out each week and give it their all,” Leglue said. “The coaches have been putting us in position to get the job done.”
Lagniappe
With steady rain falling, Tulane practiced indoors for the second consecutive day, working out at the Superdome because the Saints indoor facility was unavailable. … The team leaves for Houston on Wednesday afternoon. ... Fritz did not provide an update on the status of defensive end Cameron Sample (sprained ankle) or wide receiver Terren Encalade (wrist injury).