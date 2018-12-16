ORLANDO, Florida—Celebrating their first bowl victory in 16 years, Tulane players danced and chanted on the field and in the locker room long after the game ended Saturday at Camping World Stadium.
They loved every part of their Orlando experience, from the trip to Universal theme parks to their focused game preparation to their thorough beating of UL-Lafayette in the Battle of the Bayou.
The clear vibe, though, was this was more than a one-off event. As wonderful as the win in the Cure Bowl felt, the Green Wave expects bigger and better things in the near future under third-year coach Willie Fritz.
“This is not a destination,” athletic director Troy Dannen said. “It’s a way point along the road to the destination. I don’t think anybody knows what the destination is, but this isn’t it. It’s a great stop, though.”
It was certainly a tremendous final stopping point for seniors Roderic Teamer, Donnie Lewis, Zach Harris, John Leglue, Terren Encalade and Charles Jones, long-time contributors who can say they started the turnaround from an era of losing to what the Wave wants to become.
For almost everyone else, the journey is just beginning. Tulane, which has gone to bowl games in back-to-back years only once in its history (1979 and 1980), returns the bulk of its playmakers on both sides of the ball.
Quarterback Justin McMillan, 5-1 as a starter, will have every running back who contributed this season at his disposal in 2019, including Cure Bowl MVP Darius Bradwell, home-run threat Corey Dauphine and breakout freshman Amare Jones, who produced one of the most exciting 1-yard touchdowns you will ever see Saturday when he ran into a wall up the middle, spun to the outside and cut back between two defenders after his path was blocked there, too.
Leading receiver Darnell Mooney will be back along with three starting offensive linemen.
The hard-hitting defense, which ended the year with a two-deep depth chart consisting entirely of freshmen and sophomores on the line, also returns productive linebackers Marvin Moody and Lawrence Graham and a host of talented cornerbacks. To wit: promising freshman Chris Joyce, who struggled to earn playing time this year, capped off the Cure Bowl with an interception in the end zone.
“A lot of corners got turned this year from (being) 2-5 to getting to a bowl game and then winning (one) for the fifth time,” Dannen said. “It’s events like this that showed where this program has come. This is a pretty good team right now, and there's a lot of guys coming back, and there's a lot of youth that's starting in key roles. The foundation is built.”
Tulane’s surge at the end of the season did not come from nowhere. The Wave, an inch away from a bowl game last year, was incredibly frustrated by its 2-5 start, but coaches and player knew the potential was there.
They just had to learn how to finish games after leading or being tied late in losses to Wake Forest, UAB and SMU.
“There was a chance when we were 2-5 that we could have easily been 5-2,” Fritz said. “We had some really close games. It was just a great job of a bunch of guys believing in each other and accomplishing the goals they wanted to accomplish.”
Next on the agenda is a West division championship in the American Athletic Conference. Tulane tied for first this season with a 5-3 record and will rue the 9-point fourth-quarter lead it lost against SMU right before the late-season turnaround.
The team that handled UL-Lafayette appears capable of taking that step.
Heavily penalized for most of the year, the Wave drew one flag for 5 yard against the Cajuns.
Up and down on the ground, Tulane rushed for 367 yards, its second highest total of the season.
McMillan continued to make plays with his arm and his feet, adding a fifth rushing touchdown to go along with his 10th scoring toss as a late-August roster addition who had zero knowledge of his teammates.
Teamer, a full-time starter for the past three years, will not be a part of that quest, but he loves what he is seeing.
“Coach Fritz told us that he really needed us to be on board and believe in him and he was going to lead us where we needed to be,” he said. “For our senior class and for the underclassmen, we just all listened to coach Fritz and believed in him and his staff. He's a great coach and a great man.”