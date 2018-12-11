AMES, Iowa — The Tulane volleyball team fell to Iowa State on Tuesday in the final round of the National Invitational Volleyball Championship, ending the Green Wave's record-breaking season.
Iowa State (21-13) swept Tulane 25-21, 30-28 and 25-16.
"We didn't have our best match and Iowa State played well at home to win," Tulane coach Jim Barnes said. "I'm very proud of each player and my staff for all they have given to our program. It will be a season to always remember. For the future, we will use all of these experiences to be even better next year and I am grateful for everyone's support."
Junior libero Kaylie McHugh and senior middle hitter Dayna Kern each earned spots on the NIVC All-Tournament Team. McHugh totaled 97 digs in the five postseason matches while also adding four aces while Kern totaled 53 kills and 19 blocks for Tulane (29-9).