When Kody Hoese launched a deep fly into left field in the bottom of the eighth inning Saturday night, almost everyone at Turchin Stadium thought he had just tied the score with a three-run homer.
The four umpires did not see it that way in what the Green Wave will consider the ultimate Hoese job in an infuriating 4-2 loss to Central Florida.
More specifically, they thought Hoese got jobbed on a ball that appeared to hit the video screen behind the wall and bounce back on to the field. Left fielder Tyler Osik half-heartedly fielded it and threw it to the cutoff man while Hoese cruised into second base and no one signaled home run.
As Hoese gesticulated that it was a home run, the umpires had a conference and ruled it a double, prompting Tulane coach Travis Jewett to race out of the dugout and argue. He was ejected almost immediately and did not leave the field right away.
Instead of a tie at 4, the Wave settled for a 4-2 deficit with runners on second and third.
Central Florida reliever Kyle Kemp then retired Hudson Haskin and Luke Glancy to get out of trouble, and the Knights held on to win. Kemp allowed one runner in the ninth but got a fly ball to left field from Collin Burns to finish the game, which ended with security on the field and Tulane players jawing with UCF players as tempers flared all around the ballpark.
The Wave had no recourse because video replay is available only at East Carolina and Wichita State in the American Athletic Conference. It will change next year when the league’s contract with ESPN+ kicks in, but that was no consolation on this night.
Tulane (28-18, 10-6) dropped a game it could not afford to lose in its pursuit of an NCAA at-large bid, while UCF (28-19, 8-12) increased its chance to qualify for the eight-team AAC tournament.
Until Hoese’s blast, UCF appeared to be in total control.
In a matchup of starting pitchers who have struggled all year, Chris Williams (5-4) tossed six shutout innings and rarely was in trouble, silencing the Green Wave’s sizzling bats. Grant Mathews finally touched him for a solo home run in the seventh — but Williams, who had allowed 67 hits in 52 innings entering the game, kept the Wave off balance for seven innings.
Three times, Tulane had singles from the fourth through the seventh. All three times, the runner was erased on a routine inning-ending double play, the most for the Wave since the second game of the season against George Washington in a 13-inning affair.
Williams finally allowed a walk and a hit to start the eighth, prompting Kemp’s entry and the controversial call that ensued.
Keagan Gillies (2-3), who entered with a 7.77 ERA, gave the Wave a chance to win.
Gillies gave up a run in the first inning after a leadoff double and a mammoth solo homer to power hitter Dallas Beaver in the third, but his only big mistake came in the fourth, when nine-hole hitter Brandon Hernandez tomahawked a two-out, two-run shot over the wall in left field.
Gillies, whose starting status was in question, came back strong in the next two innings, leaving with a 4-0 deficit after striking out leadoff hitter Ray Alejo to end the sixth.