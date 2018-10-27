Execution down the stretch had been the downfall for Tulane and Tulsa in disappointing season entering their game Saturday night.
This time, Tulane overcame its year-long tendencies while Tulsa could not.
Quarterback Justin McMillan scored on a 39-yard keeper with 3:46 left in his first career start, and Tulsa came up empty on its last two fourth-down tries as the Green Wave rallied from a 17-7 third quarter deficit to win 24-17.
"It was a great job keeping the ball by Justin," Tulane coach Willie Fritz said. "It was his first start since high school. He showed a little poise, and he's just going to get better and better throughout his career."
Before McMillan’s winning score, Tulsa had a fourth-and-1 at the Tulane 42 and opted to put quarterback Seth Boomer under center for the first time all game. He fumbled the snap, handing a stop to the Wave defense.
Outside linebacker Patrick Johnson sacked Boomer to force Tulsa into a fourth-and-18 on the Golden Hurricane’s last drive, and the Green Wave came up with a stop on the next play, allowing McMillan to take three straight knees to run out the clock as Tulane won for the first time in seven tries at Tulsa.
"It wasn't pretty by an stretch of the imagination," Fritz said. "We still shot ourselves in the foot a few times, but the offense had to answer and did it and the defense had some big old stops. It was a great team win."
Tulsa lost a nine-point fourth-quarter lead to Houston and a 14-point fourth quarter lead to South Florida in its six-game losing streak entering the game.
Tulane lost in overtime to Wake Forest, gave up a go-ahead touchdown late in the fourth quarter to UAB and lost a nine-point fourth-quarter lead to SMU while dropping five of its first seven games.
Communication issues
The switch to McMillan from Jonathan Banks as Tulane’s starting quarterback led to some issues for sophomore center Corey Dublin.
Dublin was called for three snap infractions in the first half, moving the ball without snapping it each time and getting flagged for a false start. Dublin also snapped a ball when McMillan was not expecting it, forcing him to retrieve in 20 yards behind the line of scrimmage and throw the ball away.
The last two snap infractions came on consecutive plays, but Tulane overcame them to score its lone points of the first half on a season-long 16-play, 75-yard touchdown drive.
New mistakes
Tulane’s punting and kickoffs had been solid all year until a reversal of fortune in the first half at Tulsa.
The Green Wave, which had never allowed a punt return of longer than 22 yards in three years under Fritz, gave up a 54-yarder in the first quarter when freshman Ryan Wright kicked down the middle of the field and the cover men lost containment on the left side.
The return to the Tulane 20 by Jarion Anderson, whose previous long this year was 13 yards, led to a Golden Hurricane field goal and a 3-0 lead.
A little later, Wright punted off the side of his foot for 31 yards to the Tulsa 45. He had averaged 46 yards coming into the game, and Tulsa capitalized on its good field position with a touchdown to go ahead 10-0.
After Tulane cut its deficit to 10-7 with 46 seconds left in the half, Zach Block kicked off out of bounds, handing the ball to Tulsa at its 35. Block had produced touchbacks on 18 of his previous 30 kickoffs.
This time, the Golden Hurricane did not take advantage, getting only to midfield before the clock ran out.
Lagniappe
Tulane’s TD drive at the end of the first half set season highs for plays (16) and time (9:11). … Noah Fisher reclaimed his starting spot at left offensive tackle after losing it to Tyler Johnson for the previous three games.