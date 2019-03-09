The Tulane men's basketball team suffered by far its cruelest blow in a miserable season on Saturday.
Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis sank a cold-blooded, tie-breaking buzzer-beating 3-pointer after taking an inbounds pass with 0.5 seconds left as the Green Wave made the wrong kind of history, falling 82-79 and spoiling a stellar team effort along with one of the greatest individual halves in school annals by sophomore guard Caleb Daniels.
Daniels scored 31 of his career-high 36 points in the second half, but it still was not enough to prevent the Wave (4-26, 0-18 American Athletic Conference) from going winless in league play for the first time ever and extending its overall losing streak to 20.
Unlike most of the others, this was one in which the Wave put itself in position to win, and at the bare minimum force the Shockers (17-13, 10-8) into overtime, leaving coach Mike Dunleavy livid about the officiating. The referees had called a jump ball after a scramble on the floor with Daniels in control of the ball, and the alternating possession arrow was pointed in Tulane's favor.
But after reviewing the replay monitor to check the clock, they ruled that Daniels went out of bounds with 0.5 seconds left after Wichita State center Jaime Echenique dove on top of him.
"When Caleb was on the ground with the basketball inbounds, he wasn’t going out of bounds and he had no momentum to take him out of bounds," Dunleavy said. "He got pile-drived by their big guy and was forced out of bounds, so I don’t see how the play could either not be a foul on them or a jump ball. That part was really disappointing in a game like this where our team played their hearts out."
At halftime, this one appeared similar to the series of losses that preceded it, with Tulane committing 12 turnovers and trailing 37-28 as Wichita State sought its ninth win in 11 games.
The Wave, and Daniels, started their final push right after the break. He scored on his first of four 3-point plays on the first possession, driving to the basket with controlled fury and finishing repeatedly after drawing contact. He also hit a pair of 3-point shots on his way to the most points by a Tulane player since Ledaryl Billingsley scored 38 in an overtime game against Charlotte on Valentine's Day of 2001.
"I really wanted to win the game," Daniels said. "I attacked the rim, drew guys to me and just kept making the right play."
Samir Sehic, who finished with 20 points on 9-of-12 shooting, hit a driving bank shot that gave the Wave its first lead, 41-40, since 2-0.
The next time down the court, Daniels drove hard to the hole and forced the ball into the basket with two defenders in front of him, making the score 43-40.
The Wave did not stop there. Connor Crabtree hit two free throws after being fouled on a lay-up attempt, and Daniels scored on another lay-up as Tulane went ahead 50-44.
Tulane went more than 11 minutes before its first turnover of the second half and finished with just four after the break.
"That’s the kind of game we’ve got to have," Dunleavy said. "We have to put two of those halves together and take away those careless turnovers. Our Achilles heel the whole year has been the careless turnovers.
The lead rose to 8 twice, first on a wide-open-pointer from Crabtree that made it 60-52 and again on a 3-point play by Daniels off yet another drive that pushed the advantage to 63-55.
The Shockers went on a 9-0 run in less than two minutes to re-take the lead, 64-63.
From there, the lead changed hands four times with four ties, setting up the traumatic ending. After both teams called timeouts, Dennis, who had missed all four of his shots to that point, caught the ball cleanly on a curl and hit the center of the net.
Officials checked the monitor again to confirm he had released the shot in time, and when they signaled it good, Tulane senior Blake Paul sank to the floor.
Athletic director Troy Dannen, who said in mid-February Dunleavy definitely would return next year, hugged Paul and fellow senior Jordan Cornish as they walked off their home court for the final time. Paul, in particular, gave a yeoman effort, blocking four shots.
Tulane will face No. 5 seed Memphis on the Tigers' home court next Thursday at 2 p.m. in the first round of the AAC tournament.
"We’re trying to build and get better every single day," Dunleavy said. "And the best part of it is our team showed it. We can’t play harder than we did today. To not get the final payoff is disappointing, but I’m really proud of the way our guys played tonight and the way they competed and the way they hung in. We’re playing as good as we can play and we’ll go to Memphis and get the W there."
Memphis, which is 8-1 at home in the AAC and beat Tulane 102-76 on Feb. 20, is as difficult an assignment as possible for an opener, but Paul said the Wave would take heart from the gut-wrenching loss rather than get down.
"It was tough," he said. "But I can live every day with our team giving that effort on the floor."