Not long after looking at freshman Cameron Carroll for the first time, Tulane junior running back Darius Bradwell dubbed him “Mini-me.”
Bradwell, who likely will start the opener against Wake Forest on Aug. 30, is an imposing physical specimen at 6-foot-1, 230 pounds. But Carroll, listed at 6-0, 230, is even more imposing because he is only a few months removed from high school.
“I take a lot of pride in my body because some of it is genetics, but it definitely took a lot of hard work,” Carroll said. “You have to be hungry to get better, bigger, stronger and faster.”
Carroll rushed for 1,370 yards as a senior at Northwest Rankin High in Flowood, Mississippi last year, and those numbers would have been bigger if he had not torn a meniscus at midseason that he tried to play through the rest of the way rather than having surgery. He gained more than 900 yards in the first six games.
Back to full strength, he hopes to make an immediate impact. He was timed at 4.42 in the 40-yard dash by Tulane’s staff recently, but his calling card is power.
“I’m a bruiser,” he said. “I’ve always been known to be physical. That’s kind of my motto. If you are in front of me, it’s best that you move. Just like my high school coach told me, when the train is on the tracks, you might want to get off.”
Tulane coach Willie Fritz says Carroll looked more like a senior than a freshman. He joins a backfield loaded with talented but inexperienced players, including Bradwell, Texas Tech transfer Corey Dauphine, sophomore Stephon Huderson, speedy Devin Glenn and fellow freshman Amare Jones.
“Cam Carroll is what we thought he was going to be,” Fritz said. “He was a big steal for us.”
FRITZ ON TRANSFER QB
Fritz shored up a shaky depth chart for the future when former Southern Miss starting quarterback Keon Howard announced Thursday he was transferring to Tulane.
Howard, who started nine times for USM in the past two years, will have two years of eligibility left when he becomes eligible in 2019.
“He’s a big kid (6-foot-1, 205 pounds) with good speed,” Fritz said. “We think he’s good for this offense. He’ll be able to run it.”
Fritz said his coaches recruited Howard, who led Laurel (Mississippi) High to a state championship in 2015, right after they arrived at Tulane but got on him too late. A Laurel teammate, cornerback Thakarius Keyes, signed with the Wave after signing day in 2016.
Two years later, they have been reunited.
“Our coaches really know his high school coaches well,” Fritz said. “We’ve gotten great reports on him. He came on an official visit last week and really impressed us.”
Better Scout Team
Howard’s first role will be as Tulane’s scout-team quarterback this fall while he is ineligible to play in games, further strengthening an aspect of the program that was deficient in Fritz’ first two years.
“We just didn’t have the bodies in the past, number one, and number two, there was such a difference in the skill level there between the guys who were practicing,” Fritz said. “It (having guys like Howard) just makes it so much better. We have more Division I (caliber) players.”
The Wave has 105 players at preseason practice, up from 87 in 2016.
Senior safety Roderic Teamer expects a tremendous difference when preparing for opponents. In the past, the defensive backs worked against an assortment of scout-team walk-ons before facing potential NFL players in games.
“I’m not knocking them, but it wasn’t the same,” he said. “We had only five or six scholarship receivers at practice. With a lot more guys and a lot more talent, you get the looks that you’re going to see in games.”
Lagniappe
Second-team linebacker KJ Vault joined quarterback Dane Ledford in getting approved for medical redshirts after playing in three games last season and is classified as a redshirt freshman rather than a sophomore. … Former walk-on Brian Newman, who received a scholarship before preseason practice began, made several nice catches in Friday morning’s workout, the first in shoulder pads. ... Tulane will practice again Saturday morning before resting Sunday under the NCAA’s new mandate that teams have an off day once a week during preseason camp.