CLEARWATER, Fla. — Like his team in general, Tulane right-handed ace Kaleb Roper has struggled with his consistency during this mostly maddening spring, shining one night and sputtering the next.
But at the season's most critical juncture, the redshirt senior was as steady, stifling and unyielding as the searing central Florida heat.
"It was all about Roper tonight," Green Wave coach Travis Jewett said after watching his veteran toss a 136-pitch complete game in a 5-2 victory against UCF on the opening evening of the American Athletic Conference tournament.
"We have a saying, 'Prepare well to play well,' and he does that. I don't think there's any moment that's too big."
Roper's effort sets up the No. 3-seeded Green Wave (32-24) favorably for the remainder of this eight-team, double-elimination event, which it must win to reach an NCAA regional. Tulane gets Wednesday off before facing No. 2 Cincinnati on Thursday evening.
"He gave us everything you need on the front end of a tournament to go deep in a game like that," Jewett said.
Moments after his final pitch, which designated hitter Dallas Beaver hit high to left center for the last out, the smattering of Green Wave fans who remained at Spectrum Field — the game ended at nearly 12:30 a.m. EST — chanted "Rope" as teammates encircled him.
"I was going out there emptying the tank," said Roper, who scattered nine hits, struck out nine and walked one. "I never know how many more (collegiate) starts I'm gonna get. Hopefully that wasn't my last one, but it felt pretty good."
After a perfect first inning, he allowed three consecutive hits — including two doubles — to open the second, resulting in a pair of Knights runs.
He then retired 10 of the next 11 batters he faced. UCF collected three singles to load the bases with two out in the fifth, but Roper forced Knights cleanup hitter Tyler Osik to fly out to shallow right field, ending the threat.
His final pitch of the eighth, with two out and runners at second and third, was a 93-mph fastball that Anthony George swung at and missed. At no point, Jewett said, was removing Roper an option.
"If I would've tried to take him out, there would've been a fight in the dugout, him probably trying to fight me," Jewett said.
Meantime, the Green Wave offense, which led the AAC in no fewer than 13 categories in the regular season, gave Roper an early cushion with five runs in the first two innings.
Freshman Hudson Haskin's first-inning home run to left field — his 10th of the year — gave Tulane a 2-0 lead. No. 9 batter Sal Gozzo added a two-run blast to right in the second.
Three batters later, Haskin smacked a double that scored AAC Player of the Year Kody Hoese, who emerged from a 3-for-20 mini-slump with two singles.
"I thought our offense came out on fire early," Jewett said. "They got a couple (of runs) to kind of even it up and we were able to punch right back."
Roper handled the rest with his steady right hand.
"I was just locked in mentally," he said. "I take pride in having control over my mind and just executing the pitch at hand, so it worked out tonight."