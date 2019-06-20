Gonzales native and Madison Prep alum Christion Thompson considers its God’s plan that he will finish his college career in Louisiana.
New Tulane men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter certainly sees him as a godsend.
Thompson, a versatile 6-foot-4 graduate transfer guard from Rhode Island, has a year of eligibility left only because he sat out all of 2017-18 because of patellar tendon surgery. When he entered the transfer portal in May, the Green Wave’s interest perked up immediately, making his late homecoming possible.
“Initially I was going to visit other schools, but as soon as I got the call that Tulane wanted me, I just shut it down,” Thompson said during the second week of summer practice under Hunter. “I knew I was going to come here. I had focused on school since the end of the season, really bearing down and making sure I graduated with a high GPA so I could go pretty much anywhere I wanted.”
Hunter is still pinching himself. Looking for experienced leaders with enough game to transform Tulane’s losing culture right away, he felt Thompson embodied those two qualities.
“I just absolutely love the way he plays,” Hunter said. “I’m going to play him at 1, 2, 3 and 4. He’ll play all over the place. He’s an unbelievably great kid. I’m trying to find a way to get him another four years.”
He was joking about the last part, but he is dead serious about Thompson’s lock-down defensive ability and his untapped offensive potential.
After averaging 3.8 points and 18.1 minutes as a freshman, he played slightly less as a sophomore even before hurting his patellar tendon in a late-season practice. He finished with a 2.5-point average in 10.3 minutes, playing through the painful injury as Rhode Island advanced to the second round of the NCAA tournament.
A platelet rich plasma shot did not help, so he elected for surgery in the summer of 2017, ultimately sidelining him for his junior year. When he returned last season, he averaged career highs for points (5.7), rebounds (3.5) and minutes (26.1) but was not happy with his role under coach David Cox, who was promoted from associate head coach when Dan Hurley left for Connecticut at the end of 2017-18.
“I was a glue guy and nothing else,” Thompson said. “I wanted to go somewhere I could do everything I would like to do. I work too hard to be stuffed in a container.”
Hunter plans to unbox him.
“If he is not averaging double figures this year, I will be surprised,” Hunter said. “He wanted to make the extra pass (at Rhode Island) but sometimes he needed to be more selfish. He can score at all three levels and get to the free throw line.”
Defense, though, remains his calling card. He is strong enough to bother forwards and quick enough to stay with guards.
“I take it personally every time I get between the lines to just never let anybody score on me,” he said. “I was taught that at a young age. My (step) father always said don’t let anybody score on you. My defense gives me the confidence to get my offense going. I feel I can do pretty much anything I’m asked to do on the court.”
He will be happier doing it closer to home. Although he said he liked his time at Rhode Island and respected all of his coaches, he wanted to be around his family more often.
It is a close-knit group bonded by tough times.
His father died when he was 4. His oldest brother fought non-Hodgkin's lymphoma and beat it.
He credits his mom and stepfather for working hard to make what could have been a rough life normal.
“It wasn’t always perfect, it wasn’t always the best, but we made do,” he said. “That’s what they always taught us, to make do with what you have and keep God first. We’re a tight family. We talk every day. We do everything together. My mom always said that one of her gifts to herself was being able to watch me play, but now she can come down the street and watch me play. She’ll be at every game, and so will a lot of my family. I’m really looking forward to it.”
Still, he expects his final year to pay off in a much bigger way than just a homecoming.
Rhode Island reached the NCAA tournament twice and finished above .500 in all four of his years there.
Tulane has finished below .500 for five consecutive years, but with a remade roster including four freshmen, three grad transfers and a pair of experienced point guards (Ray Ona Embo and Jordan Walker) who never played in 2018-19, Thompson expects to continue winning even though Tulane is coming off a nightmarish 4-27 season.
“A lot of teams are going to look down on us," he said. "A lot of coaches are going to look down on us. We are going to be counted out throughout the season, but we are going to get better and better and grind it. This is a new era of Tulane basketball. We’ve got something to prove.”