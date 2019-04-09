HAMMOND— Swept by Southeastern Louisiana the past three years, the Tulane baseball team ended its six-game losing streak by raking even better than ever.
Blasting the ball all over Alumni Field and to various spots in the parking lot, the Green Wave (22-11) set highs for hits (19) and home runs (five) and needed every one of them, outlasting the Lions 15-14 on Tuesday night despite a series of defensive lapses that kept the outcome in doubt until the final play.
Eerily reminiscent of Wichita State’s six-run rally in the ninth inning against Tulane last Friday, Southeastern (16-17) scored five times in the ninth and had the winning run at the plate when catcher Frankie Niemann threw out pinch runner Darius Jones at second base on a steal attempt, ending the game.
“This is on me, it’s not on the kid, a freshman running out there,” said Lions coach Matt Riser, who praised his team for its resiliency. “He got a really bad read. We’re supposed to go first move there, and he almost went back to the bag and then tried to take off. We talked about if you don’t get a jump, just don’t go. I didn’t coach him up well enough for him to be prepared for that moment."
Until that throw, the Wave had played a one-dimensional game, but it was one heck of a dimension.
“We go out every night and just swing the bat,” said catcher Frankie Niemann, who had a home run and four RBIs. “Whenever we go up to the plate, we just smell blood.”
Grant Mathews, Luke Glancy and Niemann blasted home runs to right field in the second inning when the Wave batted around and scored seven times while surpassing its 2018 full-season total of 48 homers by two.
Then, after Southeastern (16-17) rallied to tie it at 9, Kody Hoese launched a three-run shot into the night in left field in the seventh inning for his nation’s leading 17th homer.
The Lions elected to pitch to Hoese, the Collegiate Baseball Writers Association national player of the week, with two outs and runners at the corners. He made them pay in a big way, crushing an offering from reliever Bryce Tassin (2-2).
“I think it was a fastball, but I don’t even remember,” Hoese said. “I just stick to my approach. That’s all I do. It’s always a slugfest for us out here.”
The Wave was not done. Glancy added his second homer of the night and fifth of the year in the eighth—a no-doubt, three-run shot down the right field line to make the score 15-9.
“It was a hanging changeup and I just put an easy swing on it,” he said. “I got it up in the air and it went over the fence. We are seeing it well and we feed off of each other.”
That Tulane even needed a second power surge was surprising.
When Trevor Jensen was tagged out at the plate trying to score from first on a two-out double in the fifth inning, Tulane had outhit Southeastern Louisiana 13-1.
Yet, the Green Wave led only 9-4.
By the end of the inning, the lead was gone.
Southeastern scored five times after relievers Trent Johnson and Krishna Raj walked the bases loaded with no outs. Justin Campbell, next on the mound, started a 1-2-3 double play on the first batter he faced but then gave up the Lions’ second, third and fourth hits of the night. The last one, a two-RBI single by Cody Grosse, tied the score.
Robert Price, Tulane’s fourth pitcher of the inning, finally got the third out on a grounder with the go-ahead run on third base. He pitched a scoreless sixth and seventh, earning his second career victory and first since 2017.
“It’s good to get in the winner’s column with these guys,” he said. “I’ve been coming here for a couple of years now and been 0 for 4.”
Tulane helped Southeastern stay within range with poor defense that marred an otherwise solid performance from surprise starter and former closer Connor Pellerin. Niemann threw into center field on a stolen base attempt, leading to the Lions’ first run, and he drew Jensen off first base on a throw after Southeastern's Nathan Pilutti struck out on a pitch in the dirt, leading to two more runs.
An errant throw by second baseman Jonathon Artigues on a routine grounder with two outs in the fourth plated Southeastern’s fourth run.
Pellerin, who blew late leads in Tulane’s consecutive losses to UNO and Wichita State last week, allowed two earned runs while throwing 68 pitches in 3 2/3 innings, but even those two were not really his fault.
One last mistake, a bad throw by Artigues as he tried to start a game-ending double play, kickstarted the Lions’ five-run ninth off closer Brendan Cellucci. Four of the runs were unearned.
The Wave mashed the ball well enough to survive all of the mistakes.
Everyone but Artigues had at least one hit by the fourth inning, and he completed the set in the eighth. Jensen had his first career four-hit game. Hoese, Niemann and Glancy added three.
The 19 hits were the most the Lions have allowed in Riser’s six years. This is his first without pitching coach Daniel Latham, who joined Tulane’s staff this season.
Lagniappe
Tulane designated hitter David Bedgood left in the eighth after being hit in the head by a pitch. He walked off on his own power after staying down for a couple of minutes. … The Wave, 4-2 and in second place in the American Athletic Conference, hosts South Florida this weekend. Southeastern, 8-4 and tied for third in the Southland, entertains Northwestern State.