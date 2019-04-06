Instead of having a hangover from Friday night’s gut-wrenching loss to Wichita State, hot-hitting Tulane hung 20 runs on the Shockers in a bounce-back doubleheader sweep.
All-America candidate Kody Hoese doubled and scored in the first and second innings, adding two RBIs on the second hit as the Green Wave went ahead for good in an 8-4 nightcap victory and begin moving forward from three consecutive one-run losses—each one more painful than the last, culminating in a blown six-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning on Friday.
"We got punched in the face (and were) down for the nine-count," coach Travis Jewett said. "Not 10, but close. I told the kids after the game yesterday we are going to find out a lot about who we are in how we come out and compete today. They did that, I'll tell you. It was a heck of a team effort."
This time, the hurt went to Wichita State’s mounting earned run average. After Tulane (21-11, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) erupted for nine runs in the first two innings of a 12-6 opening victory, it scored five times in the opening two frames of the nightcap, sending a loud message while leading at the end of all 18 innings.
"That's what we needed to do because we needed to prove to ourselves that we're here to play and we needed to let them (the Shockers) know, too," Jewett said. "When you can stretch a lead like that, it gives you wiggle room."
The Shockers (18-13, 3-3) took an early 1-0 lead on a home run in the first and went back ahead 3-2 in the second, but the Wave wasted no time answering.
Freshman Hudson Haskin, who had his first career four-hit game, followed Hoese’s doubles with RBI singles, and Luke Glancy doubled in another run during the first.
By the time the game reached the fourth inning, both teams had scored in every frame and Tulane led 6-4. Hoese came a couple of feet from breaking it open in the third, but his high fly to left-center with the bases loaded was caught at the wall for the final out.
"Our offense has been there all year, so it's no surprise to me," said Hoese, who went 11 for 19 with nine RBIs, four home runs, nine runs scored, an on-base percentage of .619 and a slugging percentage of 1.316 in four games this week. "We're just going to stick to our approach and keep hitting."
The pitchers took over from there. Neither team scored for the next four innings, with Tulane’s Chase Solesky (3-2) retiring eight of nine at one point before leaving at the end of the sixth.
Wichita State reliever Liam Eddy was just as effective after replacing Clayton McGinniss (3-3) at the start of the third, holding the Wave without a hit from the fourth to the sixth.
The Wave snuffed out two huge chances for the Shockers late. Haskin made a basket catch of a sinking line drive in right field, helping reliever Robert Price get out of trouble with two men on base in the seventh. Brendan Cellucci came in with two on and one out in the eighth and got a strikeout and an infield pop-up, ending the threat with the tying run at second base.
Tulane added a pair of insurance runs in the eighth, and Cellucci stayed in for the ninth, earning his second save with a big strikeout.
"We had a nice talk last night and knew that we had to come out here and get on them," Cellucci said. "Coach Jewett said we had to bring our best energy, and as soon as everybody came to the field this morning, we knew we all had it."
Hoese hit his 16th homer in the first inning of the opener—tying Arizona State’s Hunter Bishop for the national lead—but the Wave really set the tone for the day by sending 13 batters to the plate in the second.
After blowing a six-run lead with two outs in the ninth inning and losing 12-11 in 11 innings on Friday night, Tulane did not even need six pitches from freshman Krishna Raj (3-0) to finish off the Shockers in the same situation. He threw five in each of the final two innings, completing a relief stint in which he allowed one run in 4 2/3 innings and walked none.
"That (not walking people) is what I've been trying to focus on the past few outings, and I was able to do that today. It was a big reason for my success."
The opener was a team-wide effort. Eight of the nine players in the lineup had a hit, five drove in two runs and five scored twice.
Kobi Owen, who struck out five times in the second game, provided insurance with a two-run blast in the bottom of the inning as the Wave went back to its customary long ball. His home run was the team’s 47th of the year, one shy of its total in 58 games last season.
Tulane went without a home run in the nightcap for only the eighth time this year and left the bases loaded three times, but it made enough plays to win. The Wave has taken both of its AAC series to start the year, sweeping two doubleheaders while moving into second place (percentage wise) behind early runaway leader East Carolina, which is 8-1.
"We need to take this toughness that we showed up with today and the intent and the way we went about it with our backs to the wall and let that stick to our ribs," Jewett said. "We have to hold on to that and bring it. If we do, then you guys can see what we're capable of doing."