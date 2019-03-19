Playing Memphis in the American Athletic Conference men’s basketball tournament last week, Tulane hit nine of 13 shots in the first 10 minutes, including four 3-pointers.
Yet, the Green Wave still trailed 26-24 on it way to its 21st consecutive loss, and athletic director Troy Dannen easily identified the issue that led him to fire coach Mike Dunleavy three days later.
“Athleticism was the difference,” he said. “We need to get more athletic. We need to up our level of recruiting. That will obviously be a primary focus of whoever I turn to as the next head coach. We have to catch up.”
Although Dunleavy disagreed strongly, Dannen said the talent level simply was not good enough for Tulane to compete in the AAC the next couple of years after a winless league season. His task is to hire someone who can close the gap.
Naturally, the first place Dannen will look is the NCAA tournament, which starts Thursday.
“If I have 20 guys in mind, 15 of them will be coaching in the NCAA tournament next week in one form or another and the rest will have coached in the NCAA tournament,” he said. “That's my focus to start. You just never know, though. These searches that you think you might be going in a straight line and then all of a sudden there's a turn.”
Dannen said he hoped to have a coach in place by the Final Four in early April unless logistics interfere. He added he would not try to talk to any coaches while his team remained in the tournament, waiting until their season was over out of respect.
Where he will turn is unclear, but he said he would handle the process rather than using a search firm. Jeff Borzello of ESPN.com reported that former Ole Miss coach and current SEC Network analyst Andy Kennedy, 51, was a potential replacement.
Kennedy, now an analyst for the SEC Network, went 245-156 in 12 years with the Rebels from 2006-18, reaching the NCAA tournament twice and the NIT six times. He had a winning record every season until his last, when he was fired after going 11-16. Before going to Ole Miss, he was the interim coach at Cincinnati in 2005-06 after Bob Huggins resigned, leading the Bearcats to a 21-13 mark and the NIT.
If Dannen looks to the Missouri Valley Conference, where he was the athletic director at Northern Iowa from 2008-15, Drake coach Darian DeVries could be attractive.
DeVries, a native Iowan and two-time captain as a player at Northern Iowa in the late 1990s, took over at Drake last spring after 20 years as an assistant at regular NCAA tournament participant Creighton. He guided Drake, which was picked ninth out of 10 teams in the Missouri Valley’s preseason poll, to a 24-9 record and a tie for the regular season championship in his first year.
It was the school’s second 20-win season in 48 years.
Former Tulane player Greg Gary, an assistant at Purdue the past eight years and the coach at Centenary in Louisiana from 2008-10, also has a background that fits Dannen’s criteria.
Whatever direction Dannen goes, it will not involve top-100 national recruit Elijah Wood, a 6-foot-5, guard prospect for 2020-21 who committed to Tulane in January before decommitting Sunday.
Dunleavy insisted the Wave is not as far away from success as his record indicated. Saying he was devastated by his firing this week in a one-on-one interview, he said he loved every minute of his time at the Tulane but sealed his fate when he opted not to make staff changed when asked.
“I could have fired coaches and supposedly saved my job,” he said. “(Dannen) was like, ‘We love your Xs and Os and your player development, but it’s the recruiting part of it.’ I’m not going to let somebody take the bullet for me.”
Dunleavy added the only player Tulane could not afford to lose this season was point guard Ray Ona Embo, who missed the season with patellar tendinitis. He labeled Ona Embo a point guard who could defend his position with size and quickness and was a low-turnover guy, with live-ball turnovers and the inability to stop point-guard penetration becoming the Wave’s two biggest issues.
He expected Ona Embo to be healthy next season and was excited about Seton Hall transfer point guard Jordan Walker becoming eligible, saying he was the best player on the team in numerous practices.
“I get the optics of it (his firing), but Troy and (Tulane board chairman) Doug Hertz said we are giving you six years because we know it’s going to take four years to get to a place where you can have a chance to be good for a period of time,” Dunleavy said. “We were on target for that. I’m a total believer in the guys that we have and where we could go. The only piece we were missing was an athletic power forward who can defend the position.”
Dunleavy confirmed he signed a six-year deal when he was hired, meaning the Wave will have to pay unspecified buy-out terms covering three seasons.
Dannen refused to discuss any financial terms, adding they would have no impact on his search.
"I’m not worried about it,” he said. “That’s part of making the decision (to fire Dunleavy).”