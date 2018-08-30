Ever heard of the Turnover Chain?
You know, the oversized gold necklace with an equally gaudy University of Miami logo Hurricanes football players were known for rocking on the sideline after forcing a turnover during the 2017 football season?
Well, that was SO last season thanks to the Tulane University football team.
Thursday night's home game in New Orleans allowed the Green Wave to introduce their own version of the defensive prize when junior linebacker Lawrence Graham was seen wearing outrageously large Mardi Gras beads on the sideline after picking off Wake Forest quarterback Sam Hartman early in the fourth quarter.
We'll just assume these are called Turnover Beads.
World: meet the @GreenWaveFB Mardi Gras beads.@RedditCFB pic.twitter.com/WCSOTJMAJj— Fear the Wave (@FearTheWaveBlog) August 31, 2018
The interception allowed the Green Wave to tie the game on the next possession with a field goal before ultimately losing to the Demon Deacons in overtime, 23-17.