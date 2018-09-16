With a trip to No. 4 Ohio State on deck, Tulane’s players and coaches will have to clear their heads quickly from a frustrating 31-24 loss at UAB that ended in similar fashion to their opening-game defeat against Wake Forest.

A play or two away from winning at the end, they simply did not execute well enough to leave Birmingham, Alabama with a victory. They committed three turnovers and a costly penalty that wiped out a go-ahead touchdown in the fourth quarter, while Jonathan Banks was sacked almost as many times (six) as he completed passes (seven).

“Well, we’ve just got to learn from our mistakes and move on,” coach Willie Fritz said. “That’s just the way of the world. I sound like a broken record, but that’s what you have to do.”

Tulane (1-2), which has not beaten a ranked opponent since Vanderbilt in 1984, will be a massive underdog against the Buckeyes (3-0), who beat TCU 40-2 in Arlington, Texas on Saturday night. For added measure, Ohio State coach Urban Meyer will return from his season-opening three-game suspension, ensuring the atmosphere will be electric rather than flat for what fans otherwise might have treated as a walkover.

Tulane gave then second-ranked Oklahoma all it could handle for a quarter last year, scoring touchdowns on its first two drives to take a 14-7 lead before falling 56-14 on the road. The first priority this time will be correcting the Wave’s own mistakes rather than worrying about what the Buckeyes will do.

“We just have to keep focusing on the details,” safety Roderic Teamer said. “That's something we've been talking about since coach Fritz and his staff have taken over. That's something you always have to harp on and is something that always gets exposed in games like this. Even if you think your focus is what it should be, it might not be, so that's why we're going to go in and watch film and make corrections.”

Fritz always tries to maintain an even keel, and his approach seeps into his players. The Wave knew the UAB game was a missed opportunity to get above 500, but no one who talked after the loss exhibited any signs of panic.

“We have to take this game and learn from it,” said cornerback Donnie Lewis, who had his seventh career interception in the first half. “We’ll watch film, flush it and move on to the next opponent (Ohio State). We’re going to stick to the script.”

Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who caught four passes for 123 yards, saw some positives in the loss. Tulane rallied from an early 14-0 deficit to tie the score at 24 in the fourth quarter before coming up short.

“We just have to get over it (Sunday),” he said. “We have a big game next week. We can change things next week.”

Running back Darius Bradwell took no consolation from his own solid performance, when he rushed for a personal-best 90 yards on 15 carries, surpassing his previous high of 80 yards at SMU last season. The overtime loss to Wake Forest and late defeat to UAB put the Wave in a tough but familiar position after three games.

Tulane has started 1-2 for five consecutive years after its last bowl season in 2013.

“It was very disappointing,” Bradwell said. “It just brought back flashbacks of last year, so it really hurts for all of us. We'll come in next week, look at the film, learn from our mistakes and focus on Ohio State.”