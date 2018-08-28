A victory against Wake Forest on Thursday night would be a long time coming for Willie Fritz and the Tulane football team.
That is true separately and together.
Fritz, entering his third year at Tulane, never has beaten an opponent from a current Power Five conference, but he came oh-so-close repeatedly while facing difficult odds as coach at Georgia Southern.
Tulane has lost 12 in a row against current Power Five competition since beating Rutgers on the road in 2010. Few of those defeats were close, but a rare tight one came in 2016 at Wake Forest--Fritz’s first game with the Wave. Tulane lost 7-3, failing to score after crossing the Demon Deacons’ 20-yard line twice in the fourth quarter.
Still, Fritz refuses to dramatize the importance of one game, pointing out there will be 11 left regardless of Thursday’s result.
“It is a measuring stick and it’s big for us without question, but it’s one game,” he said. “I know one game at a time is an old coaching cliché, but I believe in it. Then you flush it down the toilet and move on to the next game. That’s the way you’ve got to do it in sports.”
Maybe so, but somewhere deep inside Fritz has to feel he is owed a break in a game like this one. At Georgia Southern, he went through heartbreak hotel three times in two years against big-name opponents.
Leading North Carolina State 20-10 in the fourth quarter of his 2013 debut, the Eagles faced a second-and-goal at the 1 when they lost a fumble. The Wolfpack drove 99 yards to pull within 3, and after Georgia Southern kicked a field goal, North Carolina State won 24-23 on a touchdown with 1:37 left.
Two weeks later, Georgia Southern scored touchdowns on four consecutive possessions to rally from a 35-10 deficit at Georgia Tech (which was coming off a 65-10 shellacking of Tulane) to go ahead 38-35. The Eagles were driving for the clincher when they fumbled on first down from the Yellow Jackets’ 24 with 4:12 left.
Georgia Tech won 42-38 on a touchdown in the final minute.
In 2015, Georgia Southern led at Georgia 17-14 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs tied it at 17, but the Eagles were one first down away from attempting a game-winning field goal when a drive stalled at the Georgia 40 in the final seconds.
Georgia won 23-17 in overtime.
All of those games were on the road as a double-digit underdog. Wake Forest gives Fritz his first opportunity to face a Power Five opponent at home.
Tulane, which has dropped seven home games in a row to Power Five teams since beating Mississippi State in 2003, is only a 6-point underdog according to VegasInsider.com.
“We have to go out there and look sharp,” senior quarterback Jonathan Banks said. “We’re playing against a higher opponent out of the ACC, so we are just looking forward to coming out and being ready to compete on Thursday. We are just ready to rock out.”
The last time Tulane was a single-digit dog against a Power Five team, it lost 37-7 to Duke in the 2015 opener at Yulman Stadium. That was the beginning of the end of the Curtis Johnson era, which included a 52-17 defeat at Syracuse in 2013, a 38-21 loss to Georgia Tech in the first game played at Yulman Stadium in 2014 and embarrassing road defeats later in 2014 to Duke (47-13) and Rutgers (31-6).
The vibe is totally different this time, but wanting to end a negative streak is far different from actually doing it. Fritz is more concerned with blocking and tackling than talking about the past.
““I’ve had a few people tell me about it (the history),” he said. “I really zero in on the game. I think if you prepare differently each week, it doesn’t help your ballclub. Our guys have seen very consistent preparation out of myself and our coaching staff every single week. We don’t change that much.”
Lagniappe
Tulane, which announced in April that Devon Walker’s jersey would be retired for all sports at a pregame ceremony this fall, has chosen the Wake Forest opener for that event. Walker, a walk-on from Destrehan who turned into a starting defensive back, was paralyzed in a game at Tulsa in 2012. He returned to graduate with a degree in cell and molecular biology in 2014 before earning his master’s in neuroscience last December. … A thunderstorm interrupted Tulane’s Tuesday morning practice just after it started, forcing the Wave to finish indoors on the basketball courts of the Hertz Center. … Fritz said dinged up running back Darius Bradwell and wide receiver Terren Encalade would play against Wake Forest.