After giving up 19 hits and 15 runs in a wild loss to Tulane in Hammond, Southeastern Louisiana’s pitchers appeared headed for another long night in the early innings of their New Orleans rematch.
They made short work of the Green Wave the rest of the way.
Shaking off Hudson Haskin’s two-run homer in the first and Kody Hoese’s nation-leading 21st blast leading off in the third, relievers Payton Robinson, Bryce Tassin, Grant Upton and Jared Biddy limited Tulane to two hits and zero runs from there.
While the Wave’s bats went silent, the Lions had another loud night against a leaky staff, winning 10-3 on Tuesday at Turchin Stadium and becoming the sixth team to reach double figures in the last 11 games against Tulane.
Southeastern (22-19) beat Tulane (26-14) for the seventh time in the last eight meetings.
The Wave, which had outhit 30 of its first 39 opponents, lost 14-6 in that department.
"That's the best offense we've faced all year, hands down, no question," Southeastern coach Matt Riser said. "It would have been real easy for us to go, 'Hey man, here we go again' when they hit the two-run homer in the first and Hoese hit one that's still in orbit out there. We just continued to counter, and that gave our staff some confidence. Our staff wanted to get back out there and prove not only to themselves but to everybody else it's a good staff."
Nothing was more indicative of Tulane’s struggles on the mound than the raging success of Southeastern six-hole hitter Brennon Breaud and seventh-hole hitter Jonathan Parker.
Breaud, who entered with a .223 average while mired in a 5-for-35 slump, had hits on his first four at-bats. His night included a perfect bunt that sparked a closeout four-run seventh.
Parker, a Brother Martin alum making a rare start at designated hitter, reached base safely in his first four plate appearances. He walked, got hit by two pitches and finally lofted a double down the right field line for his first hit of the season in 10 at-bats.
"He's been really good in (batting practice)," Riser said. "He hasn't complained about the situation and opportunity. Obviously he had a nice night for us."
Third baseman Trey Harrington did the real damage. He led off the second inning with a home run, singled in the tying and go-ahead run off reliever Robert Price for a 4-3 lead in the fifth and added another RBI single as the Lions went ahead 6-3 in the fourth.
They nearly broke the game open earlier. Tulane freshman Krishna Raj, who surrendered back-to-back home runs to Harrington and Nathan Pilutti in the second, induced a double-play to get out of more trouble. With the bases loaded and one out in the fourth, Raj struck out Nick Ray and got a groundout from Connor Manola to preserve a 4-3 lead.
That was the end of the good moments for the Wave. Although Hoese added two hits to raise his average to .417 and Haskin had three, the rest of the lineup combined for one hit.
Southeastern left fielder Preston Faulkner robbed Logan Stevens with a spectacular diving catch in the seventh inning, but the rest of it was pretty routine. Upton struck out the side in the eighth, including Trevor Jensen and Hoese.
"It's just the game of baseball," Hoese said. "Sometimes you just don't hit. Sometimes you've got to give their pitchers some credit. All their pitchers had three pitches they could throw for strikes. Sometimes you just run into a team that's on that day and it happens."
Tassin (3-2), who allowed one hit and no runs from the fifth through the seventh innings, earned the win. Raj (3-1) took his first loss, giving up five runs in 4⅓ innings, but the real issues came with Tulane's bullpen, which allowed six inherited runners to score from the fifth through the seventh.
"There was no stopgap from that middle rung," coach Travis Jewett said. "Robbie couldn't get the ball down. And you have to give them (the Lions) a lot of credit. They got their hits, and like I said, we just couldn't stop it in the middle."
The only positives for Tulane came with individual honors. Pitching coach Daniel Latham, the Wave’s all-time saves leader with 43 in a career that lasted from 2004-07, learned earlier Tuesday he would be inducted into the Tulane Athletics Hall of Fame.
Hoese moved into a tie for fourth place on the Wave’s single-season home run list with at least five weeks left.
Heading into a trip to American Athletic Conference-leading East Carolina, Tulane, which is in second place two-and-a-half games behind the Pirates, will have to move on quickly.
"I was worried about his game obviously with the big series coming up this weekend," Jewett said. "We tried to guard against it a little bit knowing it was a good Southeastern team, but they just outplayed us tonight."