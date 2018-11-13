The Tulane men’s basketball team could not stop Coastal Carolina forward Zac Cuthbertson on Tuesday night.
Finally, he stopped himself.
After pouring in 21 of his game-high 31 points in the second half, Cuthbertson came up empty on an open 3-pointer from the top of the key that would have given the Chanticleers their first lead since the opening minutes at the 1:18 mark and bricked a pair of free throws when he had a chance to tie the score with 33 seconds left.
The Green Wave survived, holding on to win 81-76 in a nail-biter they appeared to have under control when they went up by 13 earlier in the half. The win put Tulane at 1-1 on the season, while Coastal Carolina fell to 2-1.
Two days after Tulane gave 17th-ranked Florida State a tough battle, its struggles to contain Cuthbertson and general sloppiness (18 turnovers) made this one closer than it needed to be.
“He’s just a guy that score on all three levels,” Tulane senior guard Jordan Cornish said. “When you’re hot, the goal looks huge, and we gave him some early buckets and he was hot for the rest of the way.”
With Saints running back Alvin Kamara and several of his teammates watching from courtside, Tulane had several positives before the scary finish.
Sophomore St. Aug product Caleb Daniels, whom coach Mike Dunleavy noted was a non-factor against FSU while labeling him the best player on the team, led the Wave with career-best 22 points.
“Caleb Daniels did what he thought he could do for us,” Dunleavy said. “It’s what he was doing for the last 30 practices before game one.”
Cornish sank 6 of 10 3-point attempts and finished with 19 points. Samir Sehic registered his third career double-double with 15 points and 13 rebounds.
Redshirt freshman point guard Shakwon Barrett, who had a rough debut against FSU with four turnovers, one assist and zero points in 18 minutes, bounced back with 10 assists, becoming the first Tulane player with double-digit assists since Malik Morgan in February of 2017.
Daniels’ 3-point play gave the Wave a 63-51 lead with 8:55 left, but Coastal Carolina responded with a 10-run capped by Cuthbertson’s 3 to cut the gap to 64-61 a little more than two minutes later.
It was tight the rest of the way, and Tulane benefited from Coastal Carolina missing five of six free throws down the stretch.
Freshman Kevin Zhang, who put on a show against FSU, managed only 5 points on 1-of-4 shooting in 20 minutes.
Playing in front of a much smaller crowd than two nights earlier, Tulane had a low-energy first half, leading only 33-29 at the break. The highlights were a spectacular alley oop from Barrett to Daniels and Barrett’s nifty, twisting lay-up for his only 2 points of the night.