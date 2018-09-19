All 18 of Tulane's men's basketball American Athletic Conference games will be televised nationally, including 14 on several of ESPN's family of networks and four on CBS Sports Network, as the league announced the 2018-19 AAC schedule Wednesday.
Under third-year coach Mike Dunleavy, Tulane tips league play with five of its first eight contests on the road, including the opener at reigning champion Cincinnati on Jan. 2. The Green Wave will then make a quick turnaround for a home tilt at Avron B. Fogelman Arena in the Devlin Fieldhouse against SMU two days later.
The Wave travel to USF (Jan. 9), UConn (Jan. 19), SMU (Jan. 26) and East Carolina (Jan. 31), with home games against Memphis (Jan. 13) and UCF (Jan. 23) to round out the first month of conference action.
Tulane plays four of its seven February matchups on its home court against Temple (Feb. 2), Tulsa (Feb. 14), Houston (Feb. 17) and East Carolina (Feb. 23) with road trips to Wichita State (Feb. 9), Memphis (Feb. 20) and Tulsa (Feb. 28) mixed in.
Following the final road game of the year at Temple on March 3, the Green Wave concludes the regular season with consecutive home games against USF on March 6 and a first-time visit to Fogelman in Devlin by Wichita State in the finale on March 9.