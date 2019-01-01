Rocked by embarrassing back-to-back non-conference losses, the Tulane men’s basketball team will try to regroup in a league that always has punched it in the mouth.
The Green Wave (4-8), which never has finished better than 6-12 in four years of American Athletic Conference play, opens with a rough assignment at defending American Athletic Conference champion Cincinnati on Wednesday (5;30 p.m., CBS Sports Network). The unranked Bearcats (11-2) are not the juggernaut that whacked the Wave by 36, 17 and 29 the past two years, but they have won all eight of their home games by double digits.
Tulane has lost five straight away from New Orleans, including a 73-55 defeat to Towson State (now 5-9) at the Boardwalk Battle in Atlantic City, New Jersey when it was outrebounded 46-22 and an even more discouraging 67-59 defeat in the consolation game to winless Alabama A&M.
Alabama A&M remains 1-13.
It would be an understatement to say the prospects for a recovery do not look good, but at least the Wave has had a week of preparation since returning from Christmas. Tulane’s best performances this season—a competitive opening loss to ranked Florida State, a neutral-court victory against three-time defending Summit League champion South Dakota State, a close loss to Sun Belt Conference favorite Georgia State and a win against giant-killing SWAC favorite Texas Southern—have come with gaps of six or more days from the previous games.
“It’s been our M.O. where the games we had a lot of time to prepare we have been defensively really good,” coach Mike Dunleavy said. “That’s the first order of business.”
The Wave will have to improve dramatically against teams that have pretty much given it the business over the past four years.
Dunleavy has gone 3-15 and 5-13 in the AAC in his two seasons as coach. Predecessor Ed Conroy went 6-12 and 3-15.
Tulane’s record against almost every league opponent is poor, with marks of 1-5 versus Cincinnati, 1-8 against Tulsa, 1-6 against Temple, 0-4 against Connecticut, 2-7 against Memphis, 1-6 against Central Florida and SMU, 0-1 against Wichita State, 3-7 against Houston and 3-4 against East Carolina. The Wave’s only real success has been against South Florida, which it has beaten six of eight times, but the Bulls (10-2) are off to their fastest start in several years.
Every team in the AAC but Tulane is 7-5 or better. Houston, ranked 19th, is one of four undefeated teams in the country. Temple, preseason favorite Central Florida and Tulsa all have double-digit win totals.
If Tulane’s path were not tough enough, it will be without junior point guard Ray Ona Embo again on Wednesday. Bothered by patellar tendinitis, he has not played this year, leaving redshirt freshman Shakwon Barrett as the only true point guard on the roster.
Not surprisingly, Tulane ranks last in the AAC in turnover margin.
“Some of our turnovers are unforced,” Dunleavy said. “Those are the ones that we have to clean up. Those are the ones that are killers.”
The Wave also is last in scoring (68.8), with sophomore guard Caleb Daniels (15.8 points, 50.4 percent shooting) the only efficient offensive player. Senior Jordan Cornish (11.6 points) is shooting 35.0 percent, and forward Samir Sehic (11.6 points), the AAC’s leader in shooting percentage a year ago, has plummeted to 42.5 percent.
The other constant issue has been rebounding. The Wave is last in the league there, too, with a margin of minus-3.6 per game. Every other AAC team is even or on the plus side in that category.
It could be a long slog.