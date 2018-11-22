Former Oklahoma State wide receiver Jalen McCleskey will transfer to Tulane for his graduate senior season and will be eligible to play next year.
McCleskey, the son of first-year Tulane secondary coach J.J. McCleskey, had 167 career catches for 1,865 yards and 17 touchdowns. Taking advantage of a new NCAA rule that allows players to redshirt if they play in fewer than five games, he left the Cowboys after their fourth game this season.
His biggest year at Oklahoma State was as a junior, when he caught 73 passes for 812 yards and seven touchdowns. He had 29 receptions for 253 yards and three scores this season.
“This past season was the first time in my life that my dad ever had to miss seeing me play, and now I will have the chance to share the same field with him each and every day making this opportunity even more special,” McCleskey tweeted Thursday afternoon. “Rollwave!!”
Tulane has a huge need for impact receivers. Senior Terren Encalade will be gone after this season, and other than Darnell Mooney (42 catches, 852 yards), no returning wideout has more than eight catches or has scored entering the regular season finale against Navy on Saturday at Yulman Stadium.
The Wave has commitments from two projected wide receivers—Dante Wright of Navarre High in Florida and Kiland Harrison of St. Joseph Catholic in Madison, Mississippi.