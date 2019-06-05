Five Tulane players were taken Wednesday in the conclusion of the Major League Baseball draft, joining first-round selection Kody Hoese as part of a six-man haul that is tied with 2007 for the most in school history.
The first two — pitchers Brendan Cellucci and Chase Solesky — have two years of eligibility left in college and are expected to be key members of the Green Wave’s 2020 staff if they return. The others were senior first baseman Trevor Jensen, senior pitcher Kaleb Roper and redshirt junior outfielder/designated hitter Grant Mathews.
Cellucci, a left-hander with electric stuff and a fastball that reaches the mid-90s, went to the Boston Red Sox with the last pick of the 12th round (No. 377 overall) and could elect to return to improve his draft stock after an inconsistent season. Having thrown only 2⅔ innings as a freshman, he appeared in 27 games this year, striking out 46 in 42 innings with three saves but also allowing 45 hits with a 5.57 ERA.
In one midseason stretch, he allowed two earned runs over a string of 11 appearances, including an eight-strikeout, no-hit performance in 3⅔ innings against Cincinnati. He really struggled in May after taking over as the closer, yielding 11 earned runs over eight innings as his ERA spiked.
Solesky had a high ERA (5.13) as well, but he bounced back from an injury-shortened 2018 season that resulted in a redshirt, going 6-4 as Tulane’s Sunday starter while throwing 73⅔ innings, allowing 69 hits and striking out 70. He went 5-3 with a 3.84 ERA as a freshman in 2017.
Although Solesky tweeted “Unbelievable feeling! Thank you @whitesox for believing in me! Dream come true!” after being selected, a source indicated he had not decided whether or not to sign.
Jensen, a 24th-round selection of the Minnesota Twins, capped his two-year Tulane career with 80 hits, second to Hoese on the team. He also was second in runs (56) and third in batting average (.327), adding seven home runs and 16 doubles as the Wave’s primary leadoff hitter.
Roper, a Rummel graduate and two-year Friday starter after transferring from junior college, went in the 29th round to the White Sox. He led the Wave in wins (7-4) and innings (88.0) with a 4.60 ERA and finished in style, throwing his first complete game as Tulane beat Central Florida 5-2 in its American Athletic Conference tournament opener.
Mathews, a Country Day alum who has a year of eligibility left, was taken in the 38th round by the Atlanta Braves. He hit .319 with 10 home runs and 55 RBIs, backing up a breakout sophomore season when he hit .347 after entering the lineup midway through the year.
His father, Tommy Mathews, went in the 15th round in 1984 after a stellar career at Tulane.
Three of the Tulane’s pitching signees also were drafted, but a source indicated the Wave was confident at least two would remain in the fold. After compiling the second-worst team ERA in school history (5.74), the Wave is counting on this class for a major turnaround.
Justin Campbell of Simi Valley (California) High was taken in the 18th round by Houston. He was the 10th of 21 pitchers the Astros selected, and they have the third smallest pool signing-bonus pool of 30 Major League teams to divide among their draft picks, making his signing unlikely.
Ben Thompson of Chandler Gilbert Community College in Arizona went in the 28th round to the Braves, and Donovan Benoit of Santa Fe Community College in Florida was picked by the Rangers in the 36th round.
The six-man draft class of current Tulane players shares another characteristic with its 2007 predecessor—neither made an NCAA regional. The 2007 group finished 34-26, snapping a nine-year string of postseason appearances. This year, the Wave went 32-26, extending its drought to three years under coach Travis Jewett.
Haskin honored
Tulane freshman Hudson Haskin was name to Collegiate Baseball magazine's Freshman All-America team on Wednesday.
Haskin batted .372 with 77 hits, 19 doubles, four triples and 10 home runs. He had a slugging percentage of .647 and an on-base percentage of .459, finishing with the second highest batting average in AAC games (.432) in the league's six-year history.