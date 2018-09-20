FOUR DOWNS
1 Handling the scene
Tulane never has played in a stadium with a capacity above 100,000 until this experience at Ohio Stadium, which seats 104,944. The atmosphere for Urban Meyer’s first game back from his three-game suspension could be wild, so the Green Wave needs to soak it all in before kickoff and not get overwhelmed once the game starts. The Buckeyes have to be the only opponent, not the crowd, too.
2) Starting fast
Tulane’s offense was late arriving in the season opener against Wake Forest, and its defense did not show up until the second quarter at UAB. This one will get out of hand early if the Wave is not ready from the beginning. Last year, Tulane scored on long touchdown drives the first two times it had the ball against Oklahoma and hung close for a half. A similar formula is necessary versus Ohio State.
3) Controlling the clock
Ohio State’s first-team offense scored touchdowns almost every time it had the ball against Oregon State and Rutgers, so the best way to stay within shouting distance of the Buckeyes is to give them as few opportunities as possible. Third-down conversions will be even more critical than normal as Tulane playmakers like Darius Bradwell, Corey Dauphine, Darnell Mooney and Terren Encalade all need to come up big.
4) Have fun
Willie Fritz said it Tuesday and several players backed him up: college football players should live for the moment to play in a packed house against one of the most storied programs in the country. It should not matter than Tulane is the largest underdog of the weekend. The Wave will give itself the best chance to be competitive by being loose rather than uptight and embracing the challenge.
WHAT’S AT STAKE
Program pride. Oregon State and Rutgers weren't competitive against the Buckeyes, and just about everyone in the stadium will be expecting more of the same and maybe even worse from Tulane, a non-Power Five school. Coming off a bitter loss to UAB, the Wave can gain a little confidence heading into AAC action by making some head-turning plays.
KEY MATCHUP
Jonathan Banks versus Ohio State’s defense. After a rough outing at UAB, Banks needs to play smarter, protect the ball and execute better in every department. When he sees an opening to run, he needs to sprint forward out of the pocket. When a receiver gets free, he has to hit him. Tulane will be outmatched at almost every spot on the field, but Banks has enough playmakers to do some damage if he performs like he did at the end of 2017 instead of the beginning of 2018.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
Ohio State: All of them? Narrowing it down, quarterback Dwayne Haskins has been spectacular in the first three games, spreading the ball to a variety of talented receivers. Running backs Mike Weber and J.K. Dobbins are dangerous. Defensive lineman Dre’Mont Jones was all over the field against TCU.
Tulane: Safeties Roderic Teamer and P.J. Hall and cornerbacks Donnie Lewis and Thakarius Keyes must play at their highest level. The quickest route to a blowout is giving up cheap touchdowns, so they cannot afford to let Ohio State’s receivers get behind them.
FACTS AND FIGURES
This is the first meeting between the two schools. … Ohio State is the eighth top five team Tulane has played since 1990. The Wave’s closest loss in the previous seven was 31-17 to No. 2 Alabama in 2008. Its most lopsided defeat was 70-7 to No. 5 FSU in 1992. … Ohio State coach Urban Meyer’s .851 career winning percentage (177-31) is the best among active coaches and third best all-time. … Fifteen Buckeyes players have scored touchdowns through three games. … Ohio State has no players from Louisiana, and Tulane has no traveling player from Ohio. … Tulane’s Darnell Mooney is 19th nationally with 308 receiving yards. … Tulane is 121st in third-down conversion defense (.479).
NUMBERS TO KNOW
0: Times Tulane has beaten an opponent ranked in the top five.
25: Times Ohio State has scored 50 or more in seven years under Urban Meyer
40: Consecutive losses by Tulane to ranked opponents
THE ADVOCATE SAYS
Ohio State 52, Tulane 17
Whether the Buckeyes cover the 37-point spread depends on how focused they are and how well Tulane competes for four quarters. Last year the Wave trailed second-ranked Oklahoma by seven late in the first half and still lost 56-14. Meyer will have no compunction running up the score, but the thought here is Tulane will make enough plays on offense early to keep it from getting really ugly.