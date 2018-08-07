Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks watched the play about 30 times, mostly while all the other college football teams around the country were playing in bowl games.
Safety Rod Teamer says he has never watched it, even as it unfolded on that heartbreaking day in Dallas.
Running back Darius Bradwell says there's no need for him to watch it again.
"I don't have to, but it's ingrained," Bradwell said. "I still remember that feeling. We were one inch away. If it doesn't hurt that we were one inch away, something is wrong with you. So we have been harping on the little things."
The controversial play was the final snap of Tulane's 2017 season. Banks was ruled just short of the goal line as the Green Wave had its bowl aspirations dashed with a 41-38 loss at SMU.
It was a tough-luck lesson that football is indeed a game of inches.
"Until something like that happens, you take it for granted," Teamer said. "Since I was 5 or 6 years old, coaches told me it was a game of inches, and it went in one ear and out the other. Until it happens and you see your whole season ended by an inch, it's tough and not something you will forget."
That inch turned what could have been the school's first bowl trip since 2013 into just a so-so season.
The 5-7 record gave Tulane its fourth consecutive losing record and its second straight under Willie Fritz — the first time in his two decades as a college coach that he had back-to-back losing seasons.
For the Wave, anything less than a bowl appearance would be a disappointment in Year 3 of the Fritz era. Tulane has been to just one bowl game (that 2013 trip to the New Orleans Bowl) in the past 15 years.
Getting close again won't be good enough for the fans, nor the players and coaches desperately trying to get over the hump.
Banks, the straw who stirs the drink on offense, calls this season "do-or-die."
That play is the fuel that has driven him throughout the offseason.
"We feel like we owe a lot to this program, because we were inches short of not just winning, but going to a bowl game," Banks said. "Not just that game, but other games we were inches away from being an eight- or nine-win team."
Five Tulane games last season were decided by four or fewer points. The Wave went 2-3 in those games.
It's why Fritz has preached the message of details, details, details to his team.
Not that he really has to preach it as much this year.
The final play of the season serves as a constant reminder.
"It's motivation," tight end Charles Jones said. "I don't look at it as a Debbie Downer-type thing to be sad about. But we are going to learn from it, because we could have been the first team to go to a bowl game. Trust me. We learned from it. You're going to see it on Aug. 3, on that Thursday at 7:30."
That's when Tulane hosts Wake Forest in the season opener.
Will the Wave end its title drought?
Time, and perhaps an inch or two, will tell.