Remember when coach Willie Fritz arrived and everyone thought Tulane might become a strict triple-option team in the mold of Navy and Army?
It has not quite worked out that way, as he insisted was the case from the start.
When Tulane (1-1) plays UAB (1-1) Saturday at Legion Field in Birmingham, Alabama, the Green Wave will boast the two most prolific wide receivers in the American Athletic Conference. Senior Terren Encalade, who torched Wake Forest for a pair of long touchdown receptions, leads the league with 227 yards on 10 catches. Junior Darnell Mooney, who lit up Nicholls State, is right behind him with 185 yards on 14 receptions.
That 1-2 combination is becoming the go-to option for quarterback Jonathan Banks when he needs a big play.
“They always are able to beat man coverage, and they are students of the game,” Banks said. They are in the film room with me all the time. On scramble drills, they do a fantastic job of just working with me. They are kind of similar. They can play slot and the outside and sit down in a zone.”
Encalade and Mooney have been in a zone of their own since November of last season. Extrapolate the numbers they put up in the final two games of 2017 and the first two games of 2018 into a full year, and the duo is making its case as one of the best tandems in Tulane history.
Encalade has 25 catches for 524 yards and three touchdowns in that stretch. He will shatter the single-season school record for yardage if he maintains the same pace.
Mooney has 22 receptions for 381 yards and three scores in those four games. He, too, could approach Franklin's Tulane mark of 1,288 receiving yards (counting bowl stats) in 1998 if he does not taper off.
P.J. Franklin and JaJuan Dawson combined for 2,251 yards, 154 catches and 23 touchdowns in the 12-0 season of 1998. Dawson and Adrian Burnett combined for 2,146 yards, 175 catches and 15 touchdowns in 1999.
No other Tulane combo has come close to getting 1,000 yards apiece in a season, but if Encalade and Mooney stay healthy, they can do it.
“I've been blessed with really good receivers over the years, but the thing I like about those two guys is they are both tough,” Fritz said. “Darnell plays up to his ability always. He plays as fast and as physical as he can.
“Terren, he doesn’t like football, he loves football. I work every day, and I’ll come out here on a Saturday (in the offseason) and look out the deck (at Yulman Stadium) and he’s out there running routes or doing something. Those are the kind of guys you want to have.”
Encalade, a 6-foot-0, 190-pound former Belle Chasse star, is more proven. His 11 100-yard games rank tied for fifth with current Chicago Bears receiver Ryan Grant in Tulane annals. His 15.9 yards per catch is fifth in school and second to Jerome McIntosh among players with at least 100 career receptions.
He started his current torrid streak in a 20-17 home upset of Houston in November, making eight receptions for 186 yards while scoring the winning touchdown on a 64-yard catch and run off a slant in the fourth quarter.
He was twice as nice in this year’s opener against Wake Forest, scoring from 52 yards out on an improvised play off a Banks scramble and getting a career-long 74-yard touchdown on a simple go route.
This, after he practiced sparingly in a no-contact jersey in the two weeks before the game because of a sore shoulder.
“A lot of guys have problems, but I just tried not to focus on it and prayed about it,” Encalade said. “I did everything to help the team win.”
That reliability endeared him to Fritz.
“We just put him in a red shirt for two weeks and said, 'You know, the game is going to be on this date, so we need you to be ready for this day,' ” Fritz said. “He’s smart. Other guys need reps, but he can just come out and execute the gameplan and maybe not practice.”
Mooney was lightly regarded even though he was named first-team all-state (Class 7A) at Gadsden City (Alabama) High in 2015, but he made an impact right away, catching 24 passes as a true freshman. He raised that total to 34 last season and had two 100-yard performances in the past four games, including a six-catch, 168-yard explosion in the finale at SMU.
All six of his receptions against Nicholls last Saturday went for first downs, and five occurred on touchdown drives. He runs precise patterns, frequently finding the open spot in a defense on corner routes.
“I’m pretty quick and get a lot of (yards after the catch),” he said. “It’s just repetition as far as running routes. Terren helped me with a lot of stuff when I first got here like looking the ball all the way in. I haven’t dropped one yet.”
During down time in a practice this week, Mooney led an impromptu hands drill on the sideline. He shouted “ball,” then threw it as a receiver with his back to him about 10 yards away turned around to catch it. That work ethic has helped him and Encalade approach their full potential while helping turn Tulane's supposedly one-dimensional offense into a two-pronged quandary for opponents.
“I tried to teach him as much as I knew and everything that I learned from the past,” Encalade said. “He was raw when he first came in but really talented. He pushed me to get better because he was making more plays than I was. The competition between us really helped make us better.”