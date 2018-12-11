With 984 rushing yards for the season, Tulane running back Darius Bradwell knows exactly when he should crack the 1,000-yard threshold against Louisiana-Lafayette on Saturday in the Cure Bowl.
“I’m planning to get that 16 yards on my first run,” he said confidently after the Green Wave’s Tuesday practice at Yulman Stadium
Junior wideout Darnell Mooney, who like Bradwell arrived on campus in 2016, is well aware he has 987 receiving yards.
“One of my goals was to get to 1,000 yards,” he said. “I’m 13 yards short. I’ve got to get the ball.”
Both juniors are good team players and leaders on offense, having helped the Wave reach .500 for the first time since 2013 while caring more about winning than stats.
But becoming a 1,000-yard rushing/receiving combo would put them in rare air, and neither one of them sloughs off the significance.
The only Tulane duo to accomplish it previously was running back Andre Anderson (238 carries, 1,016 yards) and receiver Jeremy Williams (84 catches, 1,113 yards) in 2009, when the Wave finished 3-9 and scored 17 or fewer points eight times.
Bradwell and Mooney are doing it with fewer touches and more touchdowns.
Bradwell, who showed his ability on two scoring jaunts in the 2017 finale at SMU, fulfilled that potential this season, averaging 5.9 yards on 166 carries. He was at his best in Tulane's biggest wins against Memphis and South Florida, rushing for 278 yards on 34 carries with three touchdowns.
“This means a lot (to be on the verge of 1,000 yards),” he said. “That goes to the hard work and dedication that I put into this game. It is a great accomplishment for the offensive line also because I’m a reflection of them and they are a reflection of me. I’m fired up about it.”
Mooney needed only 47 catches to get within spitting distance of the milestone, averaging an AAC-high 21.0 yards per reception. The midseason switch to strong-armed lefty Justin McMillan from right-handed two-year starter Jonathan Banks did not faze him. He caught 26 passes for 434 yards and three touchdowns from Banks and 21 passes for 553 yards and five scores from McMillan, including an 86-yard catch-and-run on a slant against East Carolina.
“Darnell's had a fabulous year,” coach Willie Fritz said. “He runs great routes. He has super hands. He's very competitive. You get an honest day's work out of him every single day. He's a guy I always put upon a pedestal for our guys to emulate because he's just such a good practice guy day in and day out.”
It did not come quite as naturally for Bradwell, who was converted from quarterback near the end of his freshman season and still is learning some of the nuances of his position. His combination of size (6-foot-1, 235 pounds) and deceptive speed, though, make him a load for any opponent to handle.
“He’s got excellent strength and does a good job the majority of the time getting north and south, putting his first in the ground,” Fritz said. “I really think the sky’s the limit for him.”
His 12 rushes of 20 or more yards were tied for 10th most in the nation before Tulane played Navy in its last regular season game.
“You see him back there look like a big, solid back, but he’ll take off on you before anything else,” McMillan said. “He gets a lot of defenses on their toes because at his size, he can hit home and score from the 50. He’s one of the fastest backs in our room.”
Bradwell’s competitiveness helps him, too. He said when he transferred to Godby High in Tallahassee, Florida from cross-town school Leon before his junior year, he beat out the offensive coordinator’s son for the starting quarterback job.
That is a tough task, but he led his new school to the state championship game.
Neither player has been perfect. In September, Mooney said he wanted to go the whole year without dropping a pass, but he mishandled several in October.
Bradwell is a work in progress as a receiver (zero catches in 2018) and a blocker. He missed a block on Tulane’s winning 2-point conversion against Navy, forcing McMillan to throw without setting his feet right before getting hit.
Mooney was not even on the field for the play, admitting he was surprised before the snap.
If not for their contributions, though, Tulane never would have been in a position to go to bowl game. Mooney had five catches for 135 yards, including a 14-yarder to start the winning touchdown drive in the final minutes.
Bradwell rushed for 7 and 8 yards on the same drive, converting the only third down Tulane faced.
They were as happy as anyone when tight end Charles Jones caught the 2-point pass.
“It was just a great environment to see not just my teammates but the whole stadium be electrified,” Bradwell said. “It was like, dang, we finally did it. I told y’all all year I’m confident in this team. We had a lot of close games, and I knew our abilities to win.”