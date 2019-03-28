Coming off a frustrating midweek loss at UL-Lafayette, the Tulane baseball team has the perfect antidote for its American Athletic Conference opener on Friday night at Cincinnati.
Coach Travis Jewett plans to give the Bearcats (9-14, 2-1 AAC) a heavy dose of Kaleb Roper.
Roper, a well-traveled senior by way of Rummel, has stood out in both of his years at Tulane (17-8) after stints at Arizona and San Jacinto College in Houston. He beat Cincinnati in the Green Wave’s league opener a year ago and threw a career-high 12 strikeouts in a dominant performance against Houston Baptist last Friday.
The Wave needs another night like those from Roper to set the tone for a run at the AAC championship and a potential regional appearance for the first time in Jewett’s three-year tenure.
“I don’t know if I’ve ever gone into a start of his since he’s been here where I was like, ‘oh no.’” Jewett said. “I don’t get that feeling. He’s earned that (trust) because of his body language, the way he trains in between (starts) and his ability. Anytime he’s out there, I feel good about it.”
Roper’s overall numbers are not as impressive as Jewett’s words, but he gives the Wave confidence. His 4.48 ERA as a junior was inflated by two bad outings against Cal State Fullerton and Long Beach State, dropping to 3.63 in his other 12 starts.
His 3.44 ERA this season plummets to 2.53 without his struggle against UC Santa Barbara. Good California programs serve as his kryptonite.
Otherwise, he has been super, exhibiting real Friday night stuff with a good fastball, a dangerous curveball, a cutter and an effective changeup.
“I’m comfortable,” he said. “I don’t want to ever get too comfortable to where I get complacent, but it’s been a good fit here. Being home (in New Orleans) and having my family and friends out here all the time is great.”
The only time Roper (3-2) struggles is when he loses his control. He hit three batters in a 6-4 loss to Ole Miss, and he walked five in a 7-4 defeat to UC Santa Barbara.
Yet, he has limited opponents to fewer hits than he pitched innings in eight of his last nine starts dating to last season. His strikeouts-to-walks ratio this year is a sparkling 42/11, including last Friday’s 12/0 masterpiece.
“He’s really developed a nice four-pitch mix,” Jewett said. “If you could see him train on the days between his starts, it’s pretty impressive. He’s in great shape and he’s becoming one heck of a pitcher.”
It was not just Roper with immaculate control against Houston Baptist. Tulane’s weekend starters combined for one walk, forcing the Huskies to generate their own offense rather than rely on freebies. As a result. the Wave allowed five runs total in three games.
“It’s very hard to beat us when we’re not beating ourselves and are doing what we’re capable of doing,” Roper said. “You could see that last weekend, so we’re looking to build off of that.”
If they do, they can fly by the league’s coaches preseason prediction of a sixth-place finish. Aside from top-pick East Carolina (18-6, 3-0), which swept Central Florida last weekend, and Connecticut (15-8. 2-1), which won a season-opening series at 11th-ranked Louisville (D1Baseball.com), it was a down non-conference performance, with 2018 regional teams Houston and South Florida barely breaking .500.
Tulane’s batting average (.306) run scoring (192 in 25 games) and power (36 home runs) remain at their highest levels since the heyday of the Rick Jones era. That success should make it easier for the Wave to get past Tuesday’s 7-6 loss in Lafayette, when it outhit the Cajuns 15-8 but left runners on third base with less than two outs five times in seven opportunities.
“We’re just a real confident group,” said first baseman Trevor Jensen, whose 39 hits tie him with Kody Hoese for the team lead. “It seems like each day someone new is stepping up for the team. The pitchers are trending upward and the consistency is getting where it needs to be. We’re in a pretty good spot.”
Lagniappe
Tulane is 5-1 against Cincinnati in Cincinnati since joining the AAC and 43-11 against the Bearcats all-time. … Cincinnati’s Sunday starter, sophomore lefty Garrett Schoenle (2-0, 3.81), was named AAC pitcher of the week after limiting South Florida to one run on four hits in 8 ⅓ innings as the Bearcats won two of three from the Bulls on the road.