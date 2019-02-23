David Bedgood had been squeezed out of the Tulane lineup this weekend because of all the hot bats around him.
When he finally got his chance, he made the absolute most of the opportunity.
Pinch hitting with one out in the ninth inning, he crushed a game-winning, two-run homer high over the wall in the right field corner off Ole Miss closer Parker Caracci as the Green Wave rallied to beat the 10th-ranked Rebels 13-12 on Saturday at Turchin Stadium.
“When I came up to the plate, I was just trying to pass it on to the next guy,” said Bedgood, a sophomore who was Tulane’s starting designated hitter in four of its first five games. “We needed base runners to score. He ended up throwing me a fastball up and I saw it well from the beginning. I got a good piece of it.”
The Wave (6-1) needed this one in the worst way after outhitting the Rebels by a significant margin for the second consecutive day but almost having zilch to show for it. White-hot Ole Miss cleanup hitter Thomas Dillard delivered a gut punch in the top of the ninth with a three-run blast off Connor Pellerin that gave the Rebels (3-2) their first lead, 12-11, since the third inning.
Tulane responded, winning in walk-off fashion for the third occasion and after trailing in the ninth inning for the second time.
Bedgood sent a no-doubter out of the park for only the second home run Caracci had allowed in 50 career inning.
“I actually said to him today, ‘keep your mind right, you’re doing well, I think about you all the time,’” coach Travis Jewett said. “We were just going with what was working. To see him come up there against a real good pitcher and do what he did is awesome.”
The last blast capped a wild game with four home runs by each team while the pitchers were at the mercy of a stiff wind blowing out. The Wave thought it had tied the score two batters earlier, but Luke Glancy’s sky-high fly was ruled foul as it sailed into the parking lot down the right field line, causing the dugout to empty in protest.
Glancy struck out. Kobi Owen then checked his swing on a full count, drawing a walk that brought Bedgood to the plate in place of shortstop Sal Gozzo.
Owen, a year to the day after his season ended at Ole Miss with a torn ulnar collateral ligament, had a two-run homer in the third and a three-run blast in the fifth before electing not to try for the hat trick on a pitch out of the strike zone.
“That situation, the emotion kicks in and you want to make the big play,” he said. Luckily I checked off, and David made it happen.”
Tulane could have won more comfortably if not for mental mistakes. Owen and Hudson Haskin were picked off, running the weekend tally to three. Reliever Trent Johnson bobbled a one-hop would-be double-play grounder in the seventh, then threw five feet over first baseman Trevor Jensen’s head, leading to three runs as Ole Miss pulled within 10-9.
When Jewett had Pellerin pitch to Dillard instead of walking him to load the bases with one out, Dillard made him pay on an eight-RBI day.
“I know Dillard is one of the best hitters in the country, but Pellerin was throwing BBs,” Jewett said. “It was a confidence thing, man against man. It ended up biting us a little bit, but the kids picked me up.”
Confidence keeps rising for Tulane, which outhit Ole Miss 12-6 in Friday’s 6-4 loss and outhit the Rebels 17-10 on Saturday.
“We should have beaten them last night,” Bedgood said. “It just shows how good we are. We can play with any team in the country.”