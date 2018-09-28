Tulane flipped the switch in its American Athletic Conference opener, turning out the lights on preseason West Division favorite Memphis.
Ending an 11-game losing streak to the Tigers that dated to 2000, the Green Wave looked nothing like the team that went 1-3 in its non-conference schedule, dominating almost from start to finish, winning 40-24 in front of an ESPN2 audience Friday night at Yulman Stadium.
"This is huge for us," safety Roderic Teamer said. "We have a lot of teams that we feel like we owe. We talked coming into this week it was a new season for us and we want to treat it like playoffs. We were licking our chops really. Memphis has been on fire the last two seasons, and we just looked at it as a great test to come out and show we can compete in this conference this year."
The dramatic difference was evidenced from the start. Taking a 17-7 lead, Tulane, a two-touchdown underdog, outgained Memphis 281-135 in the first half, outrushed the Tigers 189-58 in the same span and had a whopping 21:09-8:51 advantage in time of possession.
"Throughout the week I was just walking around like this is a win or go home situation," wide receiver Darnell Mooney said. "This was the tale of the whole season right here."
Memphis pulled within 17-14 early in the second half, but Tulane had all the answers on this night. When starting quarterback Jonathan Banks called timeout and limped off the field with cramps two seconds before the end of the third quarter, LSU transfer Justin McMillan entered and immediately hooked up with Mooney for a 51-yard catch and run on third-and-7.
"It was money," coach Willie Fritz said. "He came in and we had to throw."
Tulane (2-3, 1-0 AAC) won its conference opener for the second time in four years, but this one bore no resemblance to a victory against winless Central Florida in 2015. The Wave served notice it will contend in the West.
Memphis (3-2, 0-2), the reigning division champion, already is a long shot to repeat after losing by a point to Navy in its AAC opener. The Tigers, who made as many big plays on offense as any team in the country the past two years, fell victim to Tulane’s huge gains this time.
Running back Darius Bradwell scored from 53 yards out. Mooney had his 51-yard reception. Corey Dauphine raced for a 46-yard touchdown. Bradwell added a 25-yard score.
Meanwhile, Memphis got next to nothing aside from two long touchdowns from Darrell Henderson, the nation’s leading rusher.
"We got our butts beat," said Memphis quarterback Brady White, who finished 14 of 30 for 246 yards and was sacked seven times. "They came out ready to play."
McMillan improved to 4 for 4 in his career with his long touchdown pass, and his teammates were pretty much perfect the rest of the way.
True freshman defensive end Juan Monjarres forced a fumble by White in the end zone on Memphis’ next possession, leading to a safety that made the score 26-14 when offensive lineman Roger Joseph picked it up and stumbled to the ground.
After the free kick, Dauphine sealed the victory, exhibiting his blazing speed on a 46-yard touchdown run that featured an excellent downfield block from receiver Jabril Clewis, who kept his man engaged long enough for Dauphine to cut inside of him.
Trailing 33-14, the Tigers were desperate enough to go for it on fourth down from their own 27, but a White pass fell harmlessly to the turf.
Making the blowout even more impressive were the mistakes the Wave overcame. All of Banks’ 12 passes in the first half hit his receivers in the hands, but they dropped five, including three by the normally super-reliable Mooney. Tulane overcame a penalty on its first touchdown drive and two more before hitting a 20-yard field goal on the last play of the first half.
The Wave also failed on an onside kick after going ahead 7-0, allowing Memphis to tie the score on the next play with a 47-yard touchdown run by Darrell Henderson, the nation’s leading rusher. Then, when Memphis cut its deficit to 17-14 with a touchdown to start the third quarter, the Wave handed the ball to the Tigers near midfield after Banks failed to connect with Terren Encalade on a fourth-down deep pass.
None of them mattered, though, because Tulane whipped Memphis at the line of scrimmage on both sides of the ball. The Tigers went backward after Tulane’s fourth-down gamble, while the Wave kept going forward.
"We just knew we needed to be aggressive and tried to limit their possessions," Fritz said. "We didn't really do that with the onside kick and some other things, but our defense played lights out."
Disjointed for most of the first four games, Tulane came out with a different feel this time.
Banks was sharp with his arm and his feet until exiting, running for two first downs in the first half and putting almost all of his throws in the right spot.
Bradwell finished with 143 yards on 19 carries and Tulane rushed for 318 yards, outgaining Memphis 496-277 overall. Dauphine added 87 yards on 12 attempts, and Stephon Huderson contributed 58 yards on eight rushes.
"The way our offense is set up, we can dominate games like this," Bradwell said. "We are getting better each week. We knew we were a good team, so we just came out with that confidence and that swagger."
Henderson managed only four rushing yards on six attempts after his touchdown run on the first play.
"We really take defending the run personal," defensive end Cameron Sample said. "To have the opportunity to go against the leading rusher in the nation was a big challenge for us. We showed all our hard work tonight."