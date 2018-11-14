Senior cornerback Donnie Lewis did not even bother trying to play down the magnitude of Tulane’s meeting with Houston on Thursday night.
He and his fellow seniors have wanted to leave a real mark on the program from the time they arrived, and this is by far their best opportunity.
If Tulane (5-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) beats Houston (7-3, 4-2) in a rare appearance on ESPN, the Green Wave not only will become bowl eligible for the first time since 2013, but it will stay very much alive for an appearance in the AAC championship game.
It is a legacy moment.
“I walked in yesterday and said this might be the biggest game of my career, and (senior safety) Rod (Teamer) said he had just said the same thing,” Lewis revealed Tuesday. “We both definitely feel like everything’s on our shoulders with us being seniors, so we definitely have the guys locked in. We had a shorter week and had to tell them, ‘Hey, we’ve got to suck it up, we’ve got to make sacrifices off the field to play on the field.' We told the guys it’s time to focus and play ball.
Lewis then paused for a second.
“I’m ready,” he said. “I’m ready.”
The Wave can lose to Houston and still reach a bowl game by beating Navy at Yulman Stadium on Nov. 24, but 78 teams go bowling in this era of postseason proliferation. Only 20 of them will get to play for a conference championship.
“It's an opportunity where the goal at the beginning of the season isn't the same goal at the end of the season,” junior linebacker Lawrence Graham said. “Our focus has shifted from (getting to a) bowl game. Now we're looking at a bigger prize, the conference championship. It's a blessing and an opportunity.”
Tulane, which was 2-5 three weeks ago and trailing Tulsa 17-7 in the second half, has surged into that conversation, rallying to beat the Golden Hurricane 24-17, thumping South Florida 41-15 and holding off East Carolina 24-18. To take the division, the Wave needs to win its last two and have SMU (5-5, 4-2) lose to either Memphis at home or Tulsa on the road.
"We've been executing and trusting our game as the season progressed,” said Lewis, who leads the Wave in interceptions (three) and pass break-ups (15). “We’ve been playing with confidence week by week and we’ve been finishing. That’s the most important thing.”
Lewis said the players realized their potential when they clobbered preseason AAC West favorite Memphis 40-24 at home in September, leading 40-10 at one point in the fourth quarter. They followed that performance with back-to-back losses against Cincinnati and SMU, but they never doubted their ability again.
The turning point was against Tulsa, when Tulane made a fourth quarter stop, scored a go-ahead touchdown and stopped Tulsa a second time down the stretch.
Against East Carolina, the defense came up with four consecutive stops in the fourth quarter while protecting a six-point lead. Coach Willie Fritz admitted he was in an ornery mood when he walked off the field because of Tulane’s failure to pull away, but a locker room visit from former Wave linebacker Nico Marley changed his perspective.
“He talked to the guys about (how) that would have been a game Tulane might have lost (in the past),” Fritz said. “I didn’t feel we played up to our expectation level, but you’ve got to remember in this occupation everyone is trying to win.”
Tulane’s task is to maintain its winning mojo on a short week. Instead of getting Sunday off as usual, the Wave worked three straight days after beating East Carolina.
“It’s really not that big of an issue,” senior guard John Leglue said Tuesday. “Everybody came out with the right mindset. We came out to work Sunday and Monday and today we had a great practice.”
They hope it translates into another complete performance and the Wave’s first three-game road winning streak since the perfect season of 1998.
Since rallying past Tulsa, the Wave has not trailed after the first quarter of its past two games.
“We’re very confident,” Graham said. “Our coaches always tell us don’t get overconfident and never get too down on yourself. You’ve got to stay in the middle and stay levelheaded. We are going to stay playing at the level we’ve been playing at.”