Ron Hunter’s quick remake of the Tulane basketball roster continued Sunday.
Norfolk State leading scorer Nic Thomas will be a graduate transfer addition for the Green Wave, Jon Rothstein of CBSSports.com tweeted and a Tulane source confirmed.
Thomas, a 6-2 guard, averaged 14.3 points and 3.3 rebounds this past year, leading Norfolk State to the Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference regular season championship. He endured a shooting slump at the end of the year, going 9 of 46 in the last four games and 0-of 5 in a MEAC tournament final loss to North Carolina Central, but he still hit 39.4 percent of his 3-point shots (86 of 218) and 80.8 percent of his free throws.
Thomas, who spent his freshman year at Houston Baptist and the last two at Norfolk State, will be the seventh newcomer under Hunter, whom Tulane hired away from Georgia State in March. He inherited a team that went winless in conference play (and 4-27 overall) for the first time in school history, leading to the firing of former coach Mike Dunleavy.
Sunday afternoon, Hunter tweeted “Yeah, just got some more help.”
Thomas joins Kansas graduate transfer K.J. Lawson, Rhode Island grad transfer Christion Thompson, Georgia transfer Teshaun Hightower and incoming freshmen Charlie Russell, R.J. McGee and Nobal Days, who signed under former coach Mike Dunleavy. All but Hightower will be eligible to play in 2019-20, and Hightower could appeal to the NCAA to waive his transfer year.
The addition of Thomas creates a scholarship crunch. Hunter said earlier in May he expected post players Samir Sehic, Buay Koka and Bul Ajang to return along with swingman Kevin Zhang and guards Ray Ona Embo, Jordan Walker and Shakwon Barrett, adding he was waiting for a decision from leading scorer Caleb Daniels to stay in or opt out of the NBA draft.
That numbers adds up to 15 players. The limit is 13.
Tulane’s website no longer lists Sehic, the Wave’s leading rebounder in 2018-19, as a member of the team. Daniels is still listed, but if he opts to return, someone else would have to leave.