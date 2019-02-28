Trevor Jensen was unsure how the Tulane baseball team’s newest tradition was going to play on the road.
Named team MVP for his three-hit, three-run performance in the Green Wave’s 7-4 victory at Nicholls State on Tuesday, he knew he could not put a W sticker on the wall in the back of the visitors’ dugout.
In a raucous atmosphere, coach Travis Jewett explained exactly what he wanted him to do, pointing to his own chest.
Jensen obliged, slamming the Wave’s 5-inch slugger bird logo with a customized W in the middle of it right onto Jewett’s uniform with teammates cheering, as anyone can see by checking a video on the Tulane baseball twitter account (@GreenWaveBSB).
“We are having a good time after every win,” said Jensen, batting a robust, team-best .462 entering Tulane’s weekend trip to Cary, North Carolina for the 2019 Army Invitational. “It seems like everybody is buying into (the sticker moment), and as you can see, everyone gets really excited.”
Fun has been the operative word for the Wave through a hot 7-2 start this season that could extend to 10-2 if the team takes care of business in North Carolina against lightly regarded northern schools Dartmouth (1-3, 3:30 p.m. Friday) and Saint Joseph’s (1-3, 11 a.m. Saturday) and trickier proposition Army (3-2, 11 a.m. Sunday), a 2018 NCAA regional participant that lost to LSU 6-5 at Alex Box Stadium on Feb. 16.
The W stickers were Jewett’s idea as he tried to create a winning culture in his third year at the helm, one that thus far has provided a stark contrast to the 1-7 and 5-5 starts in 2017 and 2018. After a victory, the game MVP applies the sticker to the wall in the Tulane dugout, which happened in all three days of the season-opening sweep of George Washington, a pair of midweek wins against Lamar and last Saturday’s walk-off win against then-10th-ranked Ole Miss.
Pitchers Kaleb Roper, Krishna Raj and Josh Bates along with hitters Hudson Haskin, Kody Hoese and David Bedgood have done the honors in the Tulane dugout, where the stickers will stay for the rest of the season.
Jewett’s adjustment at Nicholls worked perfectly, with Jensen exhibiting the proper combination of aggressiveness and restraint.
“He put it on (me) pretty good,” Jewett said. “He probably could have done it a little bit (harder), but he knows who writes the lineup.”
It is a lineup hitting a robust .332 with 15 home runs through nine game. With a solid weekend rotation of Roper, Keagan Gillies and Chase Solesky plus a midweek starter in Josh Bates who has not allowed a run in two outings, positivity is oozing out of every corner of the dugout.
The sticker celebration has become an expected part of the experience.
“The biggest thing about it was I wanted the kids to start enjoying winning,” Jewett said. “We hadn’t done it a ton. We’ve done it in flashes without consistency, but now it’s coming to fruition.”
Nothing about the post-game ceremonies appear forced.
“They’re actually fun,” said Bates, who applied a sticker after one-hitting Lamar over seven innings. “I didn’t know at first that it was going to be this exciting, but all the boys get rowdy.”
Freshman Hudson Haskin labeled the dugout moment “really cool” after his grand slam helped beat George Washington on opening weekend.
“I don't think anyone thinks about it during the game,” Jensen said. “But once the game's over, everyone is like, all right, it's time.”
If the Wave’s momentum continues, Jewett can expect more chest action this weekend. It beats one of the alternatives he considered.
“I had on my mind first to do it on my forehead,” he said. “But I was worried about somebody getting crazy and maybe breaking my nose.”
Lagniappe
Jensen shouted, “for Groff” before slapping the sticker on Jewett because Jensen had inadvertently hit freshman infielder Ethan Groff in the head with a line drive during batting practice before the Nicholls game, forcing him to go to the hospital and get six stitches. Groff’s prognosis is fine, but Jensen termed the accident “scary.” … Tulane is 5-1 all-time against the three teams it will face this weekend but lost to Army 7-4 at Turchin Stadium in 2017.