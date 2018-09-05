After going nearly two years without a carry, running back Corey Dauphine had to wait a little longer than he hoped for his first touch in Tulane’s season opener against Wake Forest.
When the opportunity finally came late in the second quarter, he looked like he wanted to make up for lost time quickly.
On an otherwise rough night for the Green Wave running backs, he picked up 9 yards with a decisive cut on his first attempt. A little later, he gained 5 yards with another quick downhill run.
Dauphine, a Texas Tech transfer whose last game was Oct. 15, 2016 and whose last rushing attempt was Sept. 3 of the same year, surprised himself with his calmness. He finished with more yards on his five carries (29) than Stephon Huderson (26) and Darius Bradwell (27) managed with twice the attempts as Wake Forest controlled the line of scrimmage.
“It was easier than what I thought it was going to be,” Dauphine said. “I transitioned into it really well. The game speed wasn’t as fast as I expected it to be. I felt great."
Nagging injuries hindered Dauphine in preseason practice, leading to his late entry against Wake Forest. Although coach Willie Fritz does not plan any knee-jerk depth-chart changes, look for Dauphine to play earlier against Nicholls State on Saturday.
“Corey did a nice job,” Fritz said. “When he was in there he ran the ball inside effectively, and then outside he’s got good speed.”
Dauphine was a 2014 Texas state champion in the 200 meters and was part of Tulane’s school-record-breaking 4X100 relay time this past spring. He wants to use that speed while at the same time making sure he never runs backwards in an attempt to outrace someone.
“I wasn’t trying to get minus yards,” he said. “That was my main focus.”
Fritz said the pecking order at running back still needed to be sorted out in early-season games. The list includes freshmen Cameron Carroll and Amare Jones, who did not play against Wake Forest after having strong camps.
“Every game is close and we had to make sure we were assignment sound,” Fritz said. “We probably should have gone ahead and gotten them in there a little bit. We just didn’t. That’s something we talked about.”
Back from Injury
Senior tight end Charles Jones, who sprained an ankle midway through camp, has returned to practice this week and expects to play Saturday after missing the Wake Forest game.
“I’m so blessed to be back,” he said. “The injury was frustrating, but rather than being a pessimist about it, I’m glad that it happened when it did. It could happen at any point.”
Tulane is searching for a complement to standout receivers Terren Encalade and Darnell Mooney, who combined for 263 of the team’s 283 receiving yards versus Wake Forest. Jones, who has 51 career catches, is a viable option with untapped potential.
“He brings everything,” Fritz said. “He has good size and he’s been through the wars. He’s played a lot of football.”
In Jones’s absence, tight ends Kendall Ardoin, Will Wallace and true freshman Tyrick James combined for one reception against Wake Forest–a 2-yarder by James. Jones battled his frustration at sitting out by keeping busy on the sideline, heeding the coaches’ admonition to “not be an energy vampire.”
“Personally I felt like I could have played, but as a staff and a team were like it may be better to just rest it,” he said. “Time heals all wounds. I’m excited about this Saturday.”
Back Outside
With Tropical Storm Gordon bypassing Louisiana entirely, Tulane practiced at Yulman Stadium on Wednesday after planning to work out in the Superdome.
The Wave practiced at the Saints indoor facility on Tuesday.
“We had to adjust and improvise, but that’s just the way it is with weather,” Fritz said. “I wanted to be outside today if we could.”
Nicholls State’s routine was disrupted a little more. The Colonels practiced Monday, their typical day of rest, in anticipation of bad weather later in the week, so they had to sit out Wednesday under an NCAA rule that requires all teams to have one off day per week.
Lagniappe
Tulane and Nicholls State are meeting for the first time. … The Colonels are ranked 10th and 11th in the two major FCS polls after beating Kansas in overtime. … No FCS team has come within single digits of Tulane since Southeastern Louisiana did it three times in a row in 2005, 2007 and 2010.