When Jonathan Banks lowered his head and knocked SMU safety Mikial Onu on his back as he charged into the end zone in the fourth quarter on Saturday, it looked like the signature moment in a revenge victory Tulane needed badly.

A year after referees marked him an inch short of the goal line on the final play at SMU, Banks left absolutely no doubt he was in, scoring a touchdown that gave the Green Wave a 23-14 lead with 12:58 left while the defense was dominating the line of scrimmage.

Somehow, Tulane (2-5, 1-2 American Athletic Conference found a way to lose, 27-23, primarily because Banks and the offense were invisible the rest of the day.

“They did a good job of packing the box, clamped us down and really did a good job defending the run,” coach Willie Fritz said. “It’s really disappointing we didn’t get the outcome we wanted.”

After Banks’ touchdown, Tulane produced one first down in its next four possessions. Receivers could not get open against press coverage. The running backs had no room to run when SMU stacked the box. The Wave could not convert four consecutive manageable third down situations, with Banks getting stopped on a third-and-5, losing a fumble on a sack on third-and-6, throwing low for receiver Darnell Mooney on third-and-3 and short-arming a toss to tight end Kendall Ardoin on third-and-6.

The one time something worked, a block-in-the back penalty on Terren Encalade nullified a beautiful 48-yard scramble from Banks that would have put the ball inside the SMU 20. Tulane is 13 for 13 in red zone scores this year with 11 touchdowns but did not get the opportunity for a 14th try.

None of Tulane’s season-long offensive numbers are good. Banks edged above 50 percent completions by going 14 of 22 against SMU, but his five touchdown passes through seven games are an AAC low for a starting quarterback. He has lost the same number of fumbles and had the ball swatted out of his hand three times on Saturday. SMU sacked him five times, raising Tulane’s AAC-high total of sacks allowed to 28 (tied with Tulsa, next Saturday's opponent) after it gave up only 24 in 12 games a year ago.

Tulane rushed for 168 yards against the Mustangs, but that total was below the 182.5 yards they were allowing entering the game. After averaging 228.1yards in 2016, Fritz’s first season, and 231.5 last year, the Wave is down to 188.2 yards on the ground in year No. 3.

Forced to carry the team on Saturday, the defense could not quite hold on.

Before Braedon West broke two tackles on a 29-yard touchdown run that cut the deficit to 23-21 with 11:29 left in the fourth quarter, Tulane had held SMU to minus-4 yards rushing on 22 carries.

Before Ben Hicks connected with James Proche for the winning 67-yard touchdown with 1:15 left, he had thrown five straight incomplete passes and was 3 of 10 in the fourth quarter. On that play, the Mustangs picked up a blitz, leaving safety P.J. Hall in an unfavorable one-on-one matchup with Proche, who beat him across the field and outran him to the end zone.

The touchdown came right after Tulane’s defense had forced back-to-back three-and-outs but had to go on the field a third time in quick succession due to the offense’s issues.

“As a defense we pride ourselves on being the toughest group on the field, so we take adversity head on,” said defensive end Cameron Sample, who refused to point a finger. “We're just out there doing our job, so it's not really tough for us. We just keep playing hard all game."

Sample, outside linebacker Patrick Johnson and Fritz labeled penalties as the biggest problem—Tulane racked up 92 yards on 10 infraction in the continuation of another season-long trend—but without more support from the offense, the season appears destined to be a long slog.

Another quarterback change could be in the offing. After letting Banks play all the way against SMU while Justin McMillan watched from the sideline, Fritz said it was too early to critique his performance.

"I'll have to go back and look at the tape,” he said. “There's a lot of things that we have to look at to see if it was him, was it the protection, what was it? The first half he played pretty error free for the most part."