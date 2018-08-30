Facing a third-and-15 in the third quarter against Wake Forest, Tulane quarterback Jonathan Banks scrambled to his right when no one was initially open, got close to the sideline and launched a perfect pass to wide receiver Terren Encalade for a touchdown.
Just like that, a new-look Green Wave offense that had suffered the same old negative results against a Power Five opponent in the first half started producing the big plays coach Willie Fritz was anticipating in the Thursday night season opener at Yulman Stadium.
It was not enough, though. A crucial face-mask penalty on offensive tackle Noah Fisher on the first play of overtime–Tulane's ninth infraction for 83 yards–sabotaged the Wave's possession as the offense failed to score. Wake Forest ended it on a 1-yard touchdown run by Cade Carney, winning 23-17.
It was Tulane's 13th consecutive loss against a current Power Five opponent since beating Rutgers in 2010. The Wave has not won against a Power Five team at home since 2003 against Mississippi State.
"This one stings, no doubt about it," Fritz said. "But it's the first of a 12-game season. We've got to improve, continue to keep working hard and stay together."
After going scoreless in an inept first half offensively, Tulane almost found a way to win in regulation. The Wave tied the score at 17 with 3:27 left on a career-long 39-yard field goal by Merek Glover, came up with a huge three-and-out on defense and drove inside the Wake Forest 40 in the final minute. But Banks threw short of Encalade after eluding a pass rusher on third down, forcing a punt from the 38.
Encalade, who missed nearly two weeks of practice and wore a no-contact jersey as recently as Monday, had a career-high 189 yards on eight catches–the 10th highest total in Tulane history–and added a 38-yard run on an option pitch.
"I was just finding open grass, to be honest," he said. "Sometimes Jonathan gives me a finger to go somewhere. It's something we've worked on. We have chemistry."
The explosions were few and far between for the rest of the offense. Encalade accounted for more than half of Tulane's 436 yards. Running backs Stephon Huderson, Darius Bradwell and Stephon Huderson combined for only 82 yards on 25 carries, while Banks completed fewer than half of his passes (18 of 37 for 281 yards).
Wake Forest led 7-0 at halftime, but the tenor changed on Banks’ improvised first touchdown pass.
His heave to Encalade tied the score at 7. A little later, the combo hooked up again when Banks threw a deep strike to Encalade for a 74-yard touchdown. There was nothing accidental about that play. Encalade beat single coverage down the sideline, caught the ball in stride and cruised into the end zone as Tulane took the lead, 14-10.
After the Wave fell behind 17-14, Fritz went for a first down on fourth-and-11 from the Wake Forest 37 rather than punting.
"There wasn't really a huge advantage in punting," he said. "We would have gained only a few yards out of it, so it was go all the way."
Banks made the decision pay off, eluding pressure and racing 15 yards down the sideline to set up Glover’s field goal.
Last year, Glover connected on eight of nine field goals, but the miss was a last-second 36-yarder that would have beaten Cincinnati.
This time, he came through under pressure, but he did not get another chance.
Banks was off target frequently in a brutal first half for the offense. Encalade dropped a potential touchdown pass in the first quarter. Tulane had two false starts plus an illegal crack-back block. And the running game, minus 2017 1,000-yard rusher Dontrell Hilliard, never gained any traction.
Five times, Tulane had the ball in Wake Forest territory. Five times, the Wave came up empty.
"We just couldn't get a rhythm going," Banks said. "That's frustrating, but we have to be able to bounce back next week (against Nicholls State)."
Encalade’s drop just outside the goal line came on third-and-19 from the Demon Deacons 35, forcing a punt. Given the ball at the Wake Forest 35 after a penalty on a punt the next time it had the ball, Tulane went nowhere in three plays, leading to another punt.
A first down at the Wake Forest 42 on the third series led to nothing when Jacob Robertson could not quite haul in a high pass from Banks.
After an interception by cornerback Donnie Lewis gave the Wave the ball at the Wake 49, Tulane failed to pick up a first down again.
Those repeated missed opportunities could have hurt even more than they did. Wake Forest’s fast-break offense wore down the Wave defense after it forced back-to-back three-and-outs to start the game, but the Demon Deacons missed a 23-yard field goal at the end of an 85-yard drive to keep the game scoreless at the end of the first quarter.
Wake Forest finally broke the scoreless tie on a 10-yard pass from freshman quarterback Sam Hartman to Alex Bachman with 6:45 left in the half.
"We've been working against their fast-paced offense all camp, but it's different when you get out there in a game," Fritz said. "They had a 12-play drive and a 13-play drive in the first half, and we got worn out a little bit."
Hartman recovered from a shaky start to pick apart the Tulane secondary, completing 26 of 40 passes for 287 yards through three quarters before throwing for a go-ahead score early in the fourth quarter.
By game's end, he had thrown for 378 yards with pinpoint passes to Greg Dortch and Sage Surratt. Dortch finished with 12 catches for 149 yards, and Surratt added 11 receptions for 150 yards, including six consecutive receptions at one point in the first half.
“They played us in a ton of man and they dared us to beat them throwing the football," Wake Forest coach Dave Clawson said. "We threw it well, but we didn’t score points. You have that many yards (548) and you should have more than (23) points. It wasn’t our cleanest game but we found a way to win.”
The Demon Deacons controlled this game everywhere but the scoreboard and ending up winning there, too.
"It's the worst feeling in the world," said Tulane linebacker Lawrence Graham, who had eight tackles and intercepted an ill-advised Hartman threw just before his knee hit the ground in the fourth quarter. "I honestly would rather get blown out by 50, but it's just something you have to use to motivate you for next week."