Citing sources, Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports tweeted Thursday that new Tulane men’s basketball coach Ron Hunter would bring assistant coaches Ray McCallum and Claude Pardue with him from Georgia State.
McCallum, 58, has been Hunter’s lead assistant the past three seasons and has 19 years of experience as a head coach. He coached Ball State from 1993 to 2000, leading the school to two NCAA tournament berths, had a four-year stint at Houston from 2000 to 2004 and coached Detroit from 2008 to 2016, reaching the NCAA tournament in 2011-12.
Pardue just finished his eighth year at Georgia State after spending one season as the program coordinator for former Texas-El Paso coach Tim Floyd.
On Tuesday, Hunter said he would bring 90 percent of his staff with him because continuity was vital.
“Our matchup (zone defense) is different than what most people are used to,” he said. “Our system’s unique, so I need my staff here to teach everyone.”
Rothstein added former Georgia State director of basketball operations Nate Summers and special assistant Sean Mock also would accompany Hunter to New Orleans.
Hunter’s third full-time assistant at Georgia State, Travis Williams, likely will not remain with him after spending one year there. Hunter said Tuesday he would hire someone with strong ties to New Orleans, and Williams, a Georgia native, has spent his entire college coaching career in Georgia and Tennessee. Georgia State named him interim head coach after Hunter’s departure.
Hunter said he would be careful to hire the right guy to complete his staff.
“That’s probably the most important hire,” he said. “I hope to have someone in the next 10 days, probably right after the Final Four if not sooner.
“I don’t think you can be in a major city and not recruit the city. If you look at my track record when I was in Indianapolis (at IUPUI), we had seven, eight, nine, 10 kids from Indianapolis. If you look at my team from Georgia, we had about seven, eight, nine kids from Atlanta. We are going to recruit the city. We’re going to recruit Louisiana.”