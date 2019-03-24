After thinking about it yesterday, Georgia State’s Ron Hunter told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Sunday morning he has accepted Tulane’s offer to become its men’s basketball coach.
“I’m really excited,” he told the AJC. “I can’t thank the people of Atlanta enough. This really is not about money. I agonized about this until midnight last night. I love the people of Atlanta and the Georgia State community. Again, I can’t thank them enough. But it’s time. At this point in my career, it’s time.”
Hunter, 54, has led the Panthers to the NCAA tournament the last two years and in three of the last five after taking over at the Atlanta school in 2011-12. They lost to Houston 84-55 in the first round on Friday as a No. 14 seed, and Hunter interviewed with Tulane athletic director Troy Dannen on Saturday.
Hunter is 171-95 at Georgia State, an Atlanta commuter school which had played in the NCAA tournament only twice before he arrived and won 20 games in a season only three times. He has won at least 20 games in seven of his eight seasons there.
Before going to Georgia State, Hunter went 274-219 in 13 years at IUPUI, guiding it to the Summit League tournament championship and what remains its only NCAA tournament berth in 2002-03.
Tulane has not made an official announcement about Hunter, but a source confirmed he was not talking prematurely to the Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
“This (Tulane) is the kind of job I’ve always taken,” Hunter told the AJC. “The expectations are kind of mid-level, and you try to exceed those expectations. Mark my words, I’ll get it done.”
Dannen fired Mike Dunleavy last Saturday after he finished his third season 4-27 overall and 0-18 in the American Athletic Conference, breaking the school record for losses Tulane set in his first year and finishing with a 21-game skid. Tulane has not been to the NCAA tournament since 1995 or the NIT since 2000, cycling through four coaches after Perry Clark left for Miami in 2000.