When Tulane faced Oklahoma last September, Dane Ledford played wide receiver and caught an 11-yard pass.
On the same Saturday, Christian Daniels enjoyed an open date in between Western Alamance’s blowouts of Graham and Rockingham County in North Carolina’s fifth-largest classification of high school football.
By the end of this month, though, one of the two will be the top backup to starting quarterback Jonathan Banks and an injury away from playing meaningful downs in the Green Wave’s Aug. 30 opener against Wake Forest.
That scary proposition is the reality after Tulane’s second-, third- and fourth-string quarterbacks (Johnathan Brantley, Khalil McClain, Glen Cuiellette) all left at the end of 2017, leaving a gaping hole behind Banks on the depth chart. Former Southern Miss quarterback Keon Howard, who started seven games for the Golden Eagles last year, announced he was transferring to Tulane on Thursday afternoon but will sit out 2018 as per NCAA rules.
Ledford, a redshirt freshman who signed as a quarterback last year before moving to wideout near the beginning of the season, and Daniels, a true freshman who signed in December, are the only scholarship options this fall. Both of them struggled in spring practice, so they have limited time to make an impression.
“That’s going to be one of the question marks,” coach Willie Fritz said Wednesday after the Wave’s first preseason workout. “We are going to put those guys in some pressure situations. They are going to determine in the next 10 to 15 practices who’s going to be the No. 2.”
Daniels, who understandably looked like a deer in the headlights during spring drills as a 17-year old, early-enrolling freshman, was noticeably sharper by the opening preseason practice. He hit running back Ygenio Booker in the back of the end zone with a nice touch pass and was on target more often than not.
“I came out a whole lot more confident in myself,” he said. “I feel like I’ve gotten a real good recognition of the scheme that we run. Coming in the spring helped me a lot.”
He still has plenty of room for improvement. On Thursday, he sailed a short, wobbly pass well over the head of a receiver near the sideline, letting his brain get in the way of his mechanics as he tried to process too much information.
“I have some work to do with that, just being natural and not having to think too much about what’s happening around me, who’s motioning and who’s running what,” he said. “I messed up a few times today, but repetition will get me better.”
Daniels did not take a snap under center in his junior and senior years of high school, preparing him for Tulane’s shotgun offense, but he also never ran the option or zone read that are staples of Fritz’ system. With each mistake in the spring, he remembered some advice from his father.
“My dad always told me to have short-term memory,” he said. “Great quarterbacks like Aaron Rodgers and Tom Brady, if they throw a pick, they get over it on the next drive and do what they have to do. I just keep that in mind.”
Ledford had a leg up on Daniels in the spring, but after spending most of 2017 at receiver, he is not exactly armed with confidence yet, either.
“I’m a little rusty,” he said. “I need to work on deep-ball accuracy. I need to get my arm a little stronger, just relax and stay in the pocket.”
Ledford tends to take off running at the first sign of trouble, relying on his athletic ability. It is an interesting phenomenon because he admitted his coach at Argyle High in Texas did not allow him to run at all until the team’s final two games in an attempt to keep him healthy.
“I’ve always been comfortable running,” he said. “That’s what I like to do, but It feels good to be a quarterback again. I’m happy wherever the coaches put me. I trust their decision 100 percent.”
Neither quarterback has Banks’ experience or his arm strength, although Fritz said weight-room work and practice reps would help their velocity. The goal is for them to keep the offense functional if Banks has to come out.
It is a competition with potentially high stakes but zero animosity.
“We are focused on getting each other better,” Ledford said. “Whenever Banks is going, we are talking about the plays and helping each other constantly.”